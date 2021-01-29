Saturday’s Fairyhouse card under threat after passing Friday inspection

Officials admit they aren’t optimistic about Fairyhouse’s Saturday card passing a 7.30am morning inspection.

The track was raceable on Friday afternoon after an initial look was taken at it. However an adverse weather forecast for up to 25mms of rain could scupper the chances of racing.

“If the weather forecast is correct then I wouldn’t be optimistic. The ground is heavy and it couldn’t take what is being forecast,” and Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board spokesman said.

The Fairyhouse programme features the Grade Race Displays Mares Novice Hurdle.