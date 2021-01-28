Coko Beach takes the Thyestes for Gordon Elliott at Gowran Park

The pull Envoi Allen exerts on the public imagination extended to Thursday’s Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran which was won by his stable companion Coko Beach.

Earlier this winter the 8-1 winner of the historic handicap had been one of just three runners that ended up as little more than cannon-fodder behind Envoi Allen in the Drinmore at Fairyhouse.

Coko Beach wound up last of the four as his glamorous stablemate enjoyed a glorified solo.

However with the substance of the form shown by the most exciting young star in jump racing increasingly coming under the microscope ahead of Cheltenham Thursday’s outcome was a conspicuous boost to those who believe the sky to be Envoi Allen’s limit.

No one has a better idea of what’s behind the bare figures than Jack Kennedy who did the steering as Coco Beach beat Run Wild Fred.

It was a Thyestes 1-2 for both trainer Gordon Elliott and owner Michael O’Leary and a first win over fences for the novice.

However this result, on the back of that last of four placing in the Drinmore, will have confirmed many in their belief that Envoi Allen may be all but unbeatable in Cheltenham’s Marsh Chase.

Having ridden the unbeaten superstar in his three starts over fences to date, Kennedy is unsurprisingly one of Envoi Allen’s biggest fans and said about him afterwards: “For such a big horse the speed he has is unbelievable. I’m just happy to be part of it.”

Given it was his finest hour to date Coko Beach might have been forgiven for feeling under-appreciated after securing a slot on a roll of honour that includes legendary names such as Arkle and Flyingbolt.

With first-time blinkers the grey quickly got among the front rank in the ultra-testing conditions and was travelling best from before two out.

From there it was comparatively straightforward to carve out a four length win over Run Wild Fred with Class Conti in third leading home two other Willie Mullins runners.

“It was very easy and he jumped and travelled unbelievably well. I couldn’t believe how well I was going after jumping the third last and he did it very well.

“He jumps so well so that is a massive help going into your first handicap. If they can jump well, it’s half the battle.

“He has been struggling to get off the mark over fences and the blinkers made a massive difference.

“It’s a big race and one of the biggest handicaps of the year so it’s great to win it,” Kennedy said.

Coko Beach earned Cheltenham quotes of his own with odds of 14-1 about the National Hunt Chase available.

Sams Profile and Phillip Enwright en-route to taking the Galmoy Hurdle. Photograph: Caroline Norris/Inpho

Earlier on the Gowran card there was an inevitable focus on the JP McManus owned Pairc Na Ngael in a handicap hurdle.

He was Charles Byrnes’ first runner since the trainer was handed a six month ban over the Viking Hoard case. However the 15-8 favourite failed to fire and was pulled up in a contest won by Street Value.

Pairc Na Ngael never appeared to be travelling well in the race and was being bustled along by jockey Simon Torrens with over a circuit to go.

Byrnes, who can saddle runners ahead of an intended appeal against his ban, has entered Poseidon for this Sunday’s Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas.

Off a strong pace in the gruelling conditions, it Pairc Na Ngael’s market rival, the 2-1 Street Value, who plugged on best through the mud under Barry John Foley.

The winning jockey usually spends much of his time riding in the US. However coronavirus restrictions mean he plans to remain in Ireland for some time yet before returning to America.

Mouse Morris saddled Trapper John to win the 1990 Stayers Hurdle and 31 years later he looks to have another contender for the stamina crown in Sams Profile.

Switched from a painful novice chase campaign, Sams Profile returned to flights with a gutsy defeat of Diol Ker in the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle.

Philip Enright’s mount scored at 8-1 and is now double those odds for the big staying prize at Cheltenham in March.

“He’s a tough horse as he took an awful fall over fences in Thurles (November) and he actually fractured ribs that didn’t show up until he ran afterwards in Fairyhouse. He still managed to finish third with a broken rib. It’s testament to the horse how tough he is,” Enright reported.

Morris added that the rib injury had also bruised a lung in Sams Profile but a willing attitude has never been an issue for the seven year old.

Instead a first-time hood to help him relax when required and it paid off in spades back over the smaller obstacles.

“He bled when he got home after his Fairyhouse run and it was vets who found it. He bruised his lungs and we gave him box rest.

“He is as tough as old boots and it was just one of those things in Thurles. It got too late in the year (to continue novice chasing.)

“He had a couple of good runs but isn’t the luckiest horse in the world. The Stayers Hurdle will be pencilled in now,” Morris added.