Redquartz offers investors private bond secured against ‘State-backed’ contracts

Quinn's pub in Drumcondra is one of the assets listed in Redquartz's information document for investors, against which the private bond is secured. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Redquartz, the property group led by developer Simon Kelly, is offering investors a 12 per cent annual return on corporate bonds secured against a portfolio of assets, including Government contracts to operate accommodation for international protection applicants and Ukrainian refugees.

Dublin is not a “bargain bucket” destination for tourists and probably never will be, the director of the Little Museum of Dublin has said, but tourism and hospitality operators must deliver value for customers to win repeat business. Trevor White was speaking to The Irish Times upon the publication of the venue’s 2024 financial results, which show growth in income at the attraction despite its closure for much of the year for renovation.

Konversational, the Dublin-headquartered technology company, is accelerating its expansion into the US with two new senior appointments, four months after opening its New York office.

For women, the idea of smart casual, or the equally confusing business casual, is ill-defined to the point of uselessness, writes Pilita Clark in her latest column for the FT. But the men who attended the UN COP30 conference last week in Brazil were similarly confounded.

The reputation of Larry Summers, one of the US’s leading economists, is in tatters since the emergence of emails to Jeffrey Epstein, writes Guy Chazan for the FT. Friends and colleagues have been shocked that he appeared to have such a cosy relationship with the convicted sex offender until as late as March 2019.

For the past 250 years, migration from and to Ireland has been driven by individuals seeking a better standard of living and new opportunities, writes John FitzGerald. Most immigrants to Ireland today are, like Irish people over centuries, motivated by better job opportunities in Ireland than in their home country.

After scandals such as Cambridge Analytica, governments wanted to act to regulate Big Tech, writes AICertified chief executive Ian Dodson in Monday’s opinion column. But the question became what to regulate, and Big Tech made sure the answer suited them.

