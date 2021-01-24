Sunday’s Thurles card called off due to snow

Sunday’s meeting at Thurles has been abandoned due to snow.

The fixture at Thurles was due to feature two Grade Two races, the Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase as well as the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase which was due to see the likes of Battleoverdoyen and Allaho clash.

Following a first inspection at 7.30am a second check was called for 9am with snow beginning to settle on the track. However, with no improvement in the conditions a decision was taken before the scheduled inspection to call the meeting off.

A statement from the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board read: “Following a second track inspection at Thurles this morning, the track remains unfit for racing due to snow.

“With no improvement and further snowfall between inspections, the fixture scheduled to take place this afternoon has been cancelled.”

This follows the cancellation of Saturday’s card at Navan.