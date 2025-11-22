Lossiemouth the headline act in Punchestown’s Morgiana Hurdle

Lossiemouth is trading as an odds-on favourite for the Punchestown renewal on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Punchestown is billing its double Grade One programme as a premier weekend, so Lossiemouth is an apt headline act for Saturday’s four-runner Unibet Morgiana Hurdle.

Willie Mullins’s mare has won first time up in each of her four seasons of action to date, although she actually wins most every time, boasting 11 victories from 14 starts.

One of those reverses was a fall at last season’s Dublin Racing Festival (DRF), which came on the back of a second to no less than a revitalised Constitution Hill at Kempton. The only other blot was on the back of a nightmare passage at the 2023 DRF, after which Paul Townend came in for criticism.

Otherwise, Lossiemouth has been a win machine including at the last three Cheltenham festivals. The 2023 Triumph Hurdle was followed by back-to-back successes in the Mares’ Hurdle with plenty arguing on both occasions she should have lined up in the Champion instead.

Given how Mullins’s championship stalwart State Man is out for the season, and Anzadam is waiting for next weekend’s Fighting Fifth at Newcastle, Mullins appears to be using the Morgiana as something of an exploratory mission to consider if Lossiemouth might do that now.

Given her record and experience, any finding-out brief sounds odd, but it is almost two years since Lossiemouth has won over a two-mile trip.

“I think starting her out over this trip will answer a few questions for further into the season, including whether it can be a stepping stone to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton,” Mullins explained to his Sporting Life sponsors

“We just need to know about her in two-mile Grade Ones. On form she should win, I think she’ll cope fine with the test, but we’ll learn plenty about her at Punchestown.”

That he also saddles the main threat to the favourite, Irancy, shows how tight a grip Mullins continues to maintain on a €150,000 contest he has dominated like few others.

A dozen victories in the last 14 years have only been interrupted twice by Gordon Elliott, including last year with Brighterdaysahead, the only mare to win the Morgiana as a Grade One.

Elliott pitches in the Galway Hurdle hero Ndaawi this time, while outsider Glen Kiln will carry the Bowe family colours that were three times successful in the Morgiana through Limestone Lad.

Irancy impressed over the minimum trip in a top-flight novice at the Punchestown festival and on ratings is only 2lbs behind his illustrious stablemate. However, Lossiemouth has a crucial 7lb sex allowance and a proven record of being ready to fire first time out.

Saturday’s other black-type contest is the Grade Two Boodles Florida Pearl Chase, which looks like a suitable stamina test for Rocky’s Diamond. Testing ground won’t be a problem and this track should suit better than beaten at Wexford last time.

Separately, there is still black-type flat action in France and Christophe Soumillon teams up with the Josh Halley-trained Unwavering Monarch in the Listed Grand Prix de Fontainebleau on Saturday morning.

The filly carries the Team Valor colours after her debut success at 40-1 in Naas last month.