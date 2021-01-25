Down Royal facing inspection ahead of Tuesday’s fixture

Parts of the Chase track were unfit for racing on Monday afternoon due to frost

Updated: 29 minutes ago

The current forecast is for temperatures to remain low until midnight and rise gradually thereafter with up to 10mm (approx) of rain overnight into Tuesday evening. File photograph: Inpho

The current forecast is for temperatures to remain low until midnight and rise gradually thereafter with up to 10mm (approx) of rain overnight into Tuesday evening. File photograph: Inpho

 

Down Royal will have to pass an 8am inspection to see if Tuesday’s fixture can go ahead.

Parts of the course were unfit for racing due to frost on Monday . The weather outlook is for temperatures to rise gradually overnight.

Trainer Henry De Bromhead will be hopeful for a green light with a handful of runners set to make the long journey north from his Tramore yard.

They include Decimation who has finished runner up in his three starts to date but looks the one to beat under Rachael Blackmore in the opening maiden hurdle.

His stable companion Alice O’Byrne has half a length to make up on Moonlight Glory in the following mares handicap hurdle on Limerick form over Christmas. However she does have a crucial 5lbs swing in the weights.

Top amateur jockey Jamie Codd is on board Gordon Elliott’s Champagne Sparkles in the bumper and any improvement from this one’s debut at Punchestown should be significant.

The form of his third to The Banger Doyle on that occasion has been boosted by a victory since for the fourth.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.