Feet Of A Dancer secures valuable black type success for in-form trainer Paul Nolan

Feet Of A Dancer ridden by Seán O'Keeffe come home to win the Frontline Security Grabel Mares' Hurdle at Punchestown. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Feet Of A Dancer secured valuable winning black type with a stylish success in the Frontline Grabel Mares’ Hurdle at Punchestown on Sunday.

Third in the Listed contest a year previously, Paul Nolan’s 7-2 shot briefly looked to be in trouble coming out of the back straight but ultimately came through to score with authority by nine lengths.

Having come third in a Grade Two contest last spring, and a slightly unlucky fourth in the Cheltenham Festival’s Pertemps Final, the Authorized mare looks to be still progressive.

“We went a good gallop and pressed on when we bypassed the hurdles down the back straight,” said jockey Seán O’Keeffe. “I thought I was in a bit of trouble for a while and that things weren’t really happening for her, but after she jumped the third last she came back on the bridle for me. She was pricking her ears down the straight then.”

Feet Of A Dancer was the highlight of a good day for Nolan, who also struck in Cork with Icebeg Theory in a handicap chase.

Willie Mullins’s odds-on favourite Fun Fun Fun could finish only fourth in Feet Of A Dancer’s race but it was a happier story for the champion trainer in the Grade Two Matchbook Craddockstown Novice Chase as Westport Cove rallied to win.

A blunder at the second last looked to hand the initiative to the 10-11 favourite Fleur In The Park. However, the latter’s slow jump at the last allowed Westport Cove back in and Paul Townend powered the 9-4 shot to get back up by a neck, the same margin he subsequently scored by in the John Durkan Chase on Gaelic Warrior.

Martin Brassil had to settle for third in the Durkan with Fastorslow but still enjoyed a memorable day with a first and last race double.

It’s Only A Game had to show an impressive turn of foot to get through a narrowing gap before ultimately running out a comfortable winner of the bumper, while Cheltenham’s Cross-Country contest shapes as the ultimate aim for Desertmore House who impressed with his victory in the Risk Of Thunder Chase over Punchestown’s famous banks.

The 2023 Kerry National hero was runner-up on his first banks start in last season’s La Touche and looked right at home over the singular test under jockey Ricky Doyle.

“We had him the other day just for a pop around and he was looking for the next bank. He was just attacking the whole thing and I thought he’d run a big race,” Brassil said.

“We’ll probably aim for Cheltenham in the spring, and I’d say he’ll love it around there too. He’s very adaptable and quick on his feet,” he added.

Claiming jockey Calum Hogan got his fractions spot on in a handicap hurdle as he made all on bottomweight Kokito Bello. County Final closed the gap in the latter stages but ultimately the 7-2 joint-favourite won snugly.

“I thought he’d step up for softer ground, and I felt today with 9.7 on his back the ideal thing was to let him gallop and jump,” said trainer Philip Rothwell.