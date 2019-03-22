Ruby Walsh and Ryan Moore to lock horns on the flat at Naas

Walsh takes ride on Castletownshend which is trained by his father, Ted Walsh

Ruby Walsh is to ride on the flat at Naas on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ruby Walsh is to ride on the flat at Naas on Sunday. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

 

A familiar face will be seen in a rather more unfamiliar role at Naas for the opening day of the Irish Flat season on Sunday, as Ruby Walsh takes the ride on Castletownshend in the Kildare Post & Kildare Now Maiden.

Trained by his father, Ted, and owned by his mother, Helen, Castletownshend went close on his only run at two over the same six furlongs he faces this weekend.

In four runs at three, he failed to trouble the judge, but with the Equiano gelding set to carry 10st 4lb Walsh is able to do the weight.

Having spent the winter in the weighing room with Paul Townend, Davy Russell and Barry Geraghty, Walsh will be sharing with former champion Ryan Moore, Colin Keane and Declan McDonogh on this occasion.

Moore rides Empire State for Aidan O’Brien, placed in all bar one of his five runs to date.

Ho Ho Bird is the first horse to run for the amalgamated stable of Patrick Prendergast and John Oxx.

Elsewhere on what look a high-class card, the O’Brien-trained Amedeo Modigliani returns to the fray in the Devoy Stakes.

The four-year-old is one of eight declared for the Listed event over a mile and a quarter.

A son of Galileo, Amedeo Modigliani has not run since winning at Galway in August 2017 — missing the whole of his three-year-old season, having entered the winter as a leading fancy for the Investec Derby.

Among the opposition is Dermot Weld’s equally lightly-raced filly Hazel Bay.

O’Brien saddles Delphinia in the Group Three Lodge Park Stud EBF Park Express Stakes, with Weld represented by Group Three victor Yulong Gold Fairy.

The Tote Irish Lincolnshire has attracted a maximum field of 20, including the Jim Bolger-trained Theobald, who has been in good form at Dundalk this year.

The ageless Aussie Valentine will be looking to extend a remarkable sequence which has seen him reach the frame for the last four years. Twelve months ago, the Aido McGuinness inmate was third to On The Go Again, while he has finished second in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.