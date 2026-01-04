Paul Geaney inspires Dingle revival as Ballyboden fall after extra time thriller

All-Ireland Club SFC semi-final

Dingle (Kerry) 1-26 Ballyboden St Enda’s (Dublin) 1-24

An incredible day of extra-time drama ended in double glory for the footballers of Slea Head as Dingle ground out a barnstorming comeback victory over Ballyboden St Enda’s at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday.

Their captain, Paul Geaney, wasn’t fit enough to start but showed incredible leadership after coming off the bench at half-time. He kicked 0-8, including the two-pointer to force extra-time and the two-point free to give Dingle their first lead in the 77th minute.

They trailed by 10 points early in the second half, but Geaney’s introduction and six points from Kingdom defender Tom O’Sullivan hauled them back from the brink.

Mark O’Connor, the Aussie Rules star released by Geelong to travel home for this All-Ireland semi-final, kicked the insurance score. He will have to seek an extension as Dingle become the first Kerry club to feature in the final since Dr Crokes in 2019. Scotstown or St Brigid’s will be their opponents at Croke Park on Sunday, January 18th.

Dublin representatives Ballyboden had a starring performance from Ryan O’Dwyer (0-7), but the favourites will rue Colm Basquel’s missed free to win this game with the last kick of normal time.

Throw-in on Leeside was delayed by 30 minutes as Dingle’s neighbours, An Ghaeltacht, claimed a last-gasp extra-time victory over Sallins in the Intermediate curtain raiser.

Ballyboden got off to a stormer. James Holland orchestrated an early two-pointer for O’Dwyer. They had a goal chance too but Gavin Curran advanced to save from Colm Basquel. Brian Bobbett tidied up the rebound for a point.

Ballyboden wing-back Patrick Warren was the top-scoring Kerryman in the first half. The Gneeveguilla native popped up for back-to-back points before Colm Basquel opened his account for a 0-6 to no score lead.

It could’ve been more, but Tom Leo O’Sullivan blocked O’Dwyer’s shot and Holland sent the follow-up wide.

Matthew Flaherty got Dingle on the board in the 14th minute, but Ballyboden never let them score two in a row. O’Dwyer and Ryan Basquel made it 0-11 to 0-3 after just 20 minutes. They even had a third sight of goal, but Ryan Basquel fired wide.

Dingle's Matthew Flaherty and Tadhg Browne celebrate after winning. Photograph:Inpho/Nick Elliott

In stoppage time, Dingle were controversially denied a goal. Conor Flannery was deemed to have hopped the ball twice before unleashing a swerving rocket off the post and into the top corner. His first bounce was made in the act of controlling the ball, before the defender had possession, and should’ve been allowed. The gap remained nine, 0-14 to 0-5, at half-time.

Paul Geaney was involved in two early points on his introduction for his cousin Dylan, while Tom O’Sullivan clipped another.

Kieran Kennedy was subbed in for Warren and immediately helped to create 1-1 by the 36th minute. O’Dwyer booted the point and when Kennedy won the kick-out, the ball went through Daire Sweeney and Ross McGarry to tee up Colm Basquel’s finish.

They led by 1-15 to 0-8 but Dingle began to lorry balls onto Paul Geaney and Tom O’Sullivan started cutting through on repeat.

Conor Geaney had two rasping attempts, off right and left. Hugh O’Sullivan saved the first and the second hammered the post.

They came again with Conor Geaney picking out the pass for Tadhg Browne to cut inside and blast home. Now, it was 1-16 to 1-11 with 44 minutes on the clock.

When Tom O’Sullivan swung over an outstanding two-pointer approaching the hour, it left just two in the difference.

Conor Geaney cut the gap to the minimum before Mark O’Connor shot straight at the keeper. McGarry broke away to add to Ballyboden’s cushion.

Dingle needed a two-pointer now and Paul Geaney stepped up to fire a long-range leveller.

There was time for one more play as Ballyboden won a free halfway between the posts and sideline on the 14-yard line. Colm Basquel sliced the free out towards the corner flag. It stood 1-20 apiece at full-time.

Sweeney was reintroduced for extra-time and kicked both a one- and two-point free as Ballyboden rebuilt their lead; 1-23 to 1-21 at the change of ends.

Mikey and Paul Geaney levelled, but McGarry handpassed Ballyboden back in front. Flannery drew the outside-the-arc free for Paul Geaney to slingshot ahead. Ballyboden still had chances but Callum O’Dwyer missed a pair and Sweeney’s final two-point effort drifted wide.

Dingle: G Curran; P O’Connor, C Flannery, Brian O’Connor; A O’Connor, Tom Leo O’Sullivan, Tom O’Sullivan (0-1-4); M O’Connor (0-0-1), Billy O’Connor; T Browne (1-0-1), M Flaherty (0-0-2), N Geaney (0-0-1); C Bambury, C Geaney (0-0-2), D Geaney (0-0-4, one free). Subs: P Geaney (0-2-4, 1tpf, 1tp, two frees) for Bambury (h-t), M Geaney (0-0-1) for Flaherty (52 mins), S Óg Moran for A O’Connor (52), N Ryan for Billy O’Connor (54), Flaherty for C Geaney (73), Bambury for Browne (76).

Ballyboden St Enda’s: H O’Sullivan; B Bobbett (0-0-1), S Clayton, H Donaghy; P Dunleavy, C Flaherty, P Warren (0-0-3); C D’Arcy, A Gavin; J Holland, R O’Dwyer (0-1-5, 1tp), R Basquel (0-0-2); R McGarry (0-0-4), C Basquel (1-0-2), D Sweeney (0-1-3, 1tpf, two frees). Subs: K Kennedy for Warren (35 mins), C O’Dwyer for Sweeney (51), J McGuire for R Basquel (56), J Madden for Holland (58), R Baynes for Donaghy (60+2), Sweeney for C O’Dwyer (e-t), Holland for Clayton (h-t e-t), L O’Donoghue for Gavin (73), C O’Dwyer for R O’Dwyer (77).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).

