Irish Jockeys Association say Cheltenham penalties are ‘illogical’

The basis for the penalties imposed on a number of riders by the Cheltenham stewards after Tuesday’s National Hunt Chase has been described as “illogical” by a spokesman for the Irish Jockeys Association.

The IJA secretary Andrew Coonan has asked if the British Horseracing Authority can “square the circle” of demanding jockeys obtain their best position in a race while also taking into account animal welfare.

After Tuesday’s finale, in which 18 runners went to post but only four finished, a number of riding bans were handed out.

Irish amateur Declan Lavery finished third on Jerrysback and was suspended for ten days for continuing in the race when, according to officials, it appeared to be contrary to the horse’s welfare after “tired jumping errors at the final two fences.”

Another Irish amateur Rob James was in fourth place when his horse, Just Your Type, fell at the last fence. James got a seven day suspension for his use of the whip and another 12 days for continuing in the race “when it appeared to be contrary to the horse’s welfare.”

Noel McParlan fell at the second last on Mulcahys Hill and was banned for eight days for the same offence.

The BHA has been under pressure in terms of animal welfare on the run up to racing’s most high profile meeting of the year and prior to Tuesday’s amateur race, the jockeys were reminded of their responsibilities in relation to pulling up tired horses.

Afterwards it was suggested by the BHA that “amateur participation in its current form at future festivals will be under material threat should further incidents occur.”

However there is growing dismay at the longer-term implications of the BHA move, in particular to how jockeys are supposed to decide if they should pull up on welfare grounds even if they are still in contention to win or be placed in a race.

“They’re saying to jockeys do your very best, which includes obtaining your best possible place. Then they’re saying you did that, but now we also want to penalise you because you didn’t take the animal’s welfare into account. How do you square that circle?” Andrew Coonan asked on Wednesday.

“Not only is it a very difficult ask but it’s an ask you’re asking a jockey to answer in seconds.

“The reality is for Declan Lavery he’s going to the last at Cheltenham, although it could be any track, and he’s got an owner and a trainer who’ve got this horse in the best shape they can to run the best race he can, and he’s got a chance of finishing in the prizemoney.

“He knows there are punters who want him to do his very best on the horse, even though he knows the horse is tired. How is a jockey to answer those two questions in a matter of seconds. It’s an impossibility,” he added.

The IJA represents professional riders and Coonan expressed deep unease at the implications of the BHA penalties in future.

“At what point do we take this to the next step, in that someone’s coming down to the last in front on a tired horse. Is he supposed to say there’s a welfare issue here - do I pull him up? That’s the obvious next question.

“There’s a ten day ban for finishing third but do you not get a ban if you’re potentially going to win? Or are they going to say to a jockey who’s won on a tired horse that you should have pulled up?

“What’s the difference between finishing third and you should have pulled up, and finishing first and you should have pulled up?

“If you follow their logic, which is illogical, that is the next thing that will happen. We will see a situation where someone has to make a decision going to the last and has to decide if they’ll jump it or pull up.

“And how can you ask a jockey to make such a split second decision in the heat of battle and then punish him?” he asked.

Coonan described the ban on Lavery as “very harsh” but pointed to him being an amateur rider.

“Imagine taking ten days earning power off a professional based on that decision. To me it would be utterly unfair. Yet that’s where it’s going,” he said.