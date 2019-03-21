Bryony Frost to miss Grand National with broken collarbone

Frost fell at Southell the week after guiding Frodon to memorable Cheltenham win

Bryony Frost celebrates victory in the Ryanair Chase with Frodon. Photograph: nigel French/PA

Bryony Frost celebrates victory in the Ryanair Chase with Frodon. Photograph: nigel French/PA

 

Bryony Frost is set to miss next month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree after confirming she broke her collarbone in a fall at Southwell.

Frost, who lit up the Cheltenham Festival with her victory in the Ryanair Chase on the Paul Nicholls-trained Frodon, saw a specialist on Wednesday — two days after her fall from Midnight Bliss.

The injury, which will be reassessed in two weeks, is one which typically requires a recovery period of between one month and two.

Frost said in a statement released via the Jockey Club: “Yesterday I went to see an extremely good specialist in Cardiff, where my x-ray results have shown that I’ve fractured my clavicle.

“I suffered a fracture previously, which healed well under pressure.

“My body’s response from that fracture makes me positive for when I go back for my assessment in a fortnight’s time, and a swift return.”

Aintree will surely be off the agenda this season for Frost, who has voiced her gratitude to those who have wished her well in recent days.

“I’ve been taken aback by all the support I’ve received since Monday,” she added.

“It makes you aware of how many people are running with you when you hold out your hand and see who reaches out to help and pull you up.

“The racing world is an extremely caring one. Although we are all strangers, within it we become a family when we need each other, and that’s the beauty of it.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.