Met Éireann forecasts ‘treacherous conditions’ with temperatures to drop as low as -6

A tourist from Moldova takes pictures of icicles at the Wicklow Gap mountain pass in Co Wicklow as Ireland enters a cold snap. Photograh: PA Wire

Ireland will have “treacherous conditions” over the next two days due to lingering frost and ice and temperatures as low as -6 degrees, Met Éireann has said.

A status yellow snow and ice warning is in place for Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Connacht and Louth until 11am on Monday.

A separate status yellow temperature and ice warning for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow and Munster will come into effect at 5pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

The forecaster has warned that during this period temperatures could fall to between -2 and -5 degrees generally, there will be “sharp or severe” frost, icy stretches and black ice too.

According to the forecast, Sunday will have sunny spells and scattered wintry showers of sleet and snow, mainly across northern and western counties.

This could result in local accumulations of snow, Met Éireann said, as well as “the odd rumble of thunder”.

Rain will affect southwest counties, which will turn to sleet or snow over higher ground.

Furthermore, a few “snow flurries” will feed into north Leinster later this evening, bringing the potential for a light dusting.

Sunday night will be “very cold” with widespread frost and icy stretches.

Scattered wintry showers will continue, mainly in the north and west, with local snow accumulations. A few well scattered snow flurries will also feed into the other areas too with a light dusting.

Lowest temperatures will be between -6 and -1 degrees.

Monday will be another very cold and treacherous start with frost, ice and fog or freezing fog patches slow to clear.

There will be some lying snow in places too, mainly across north and northwest counties.

For most areas, it will be a dry and sunny day, with wintry showers mainly confined to north and northwest fringes by late morning.

Highest temperatures will be between 1 and 6 degrees.

The rest of the week is forecast to have unsettled weather. Showers will spread across the country early on Monday night, with temperatures being as low as -3 degrees.

Cloud and rain will move in across the western half of the country through Tuesday morning, possibly turning to sleet. The rain and sleet will clear southeastwards through the day and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

Tuesday night will be cold but warmer than recent nights, with lows of -2 degrees.

By Wednesday, rain will spread across the country possibly turning to sleet over higher ground.

It will stay cold in the east with highest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees but milder further west with highest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.