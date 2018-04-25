Paul Townend says he heard ‘a shout’ on the way to last fence

Former champion jockey Paul Townend has said he thought the final fence of Tuesday’s dramatic Grade One novice chase was to be bypassed after believing he heard “a shout” on the run to the final obstacle.

Townend provoked one of the most bizarre incidents ever seen on an Irish racecourse when veering dramatically to his right on the Willie Mullins trained Al Boum Photo.

The manoeuvre took out the English trained Finian’s Oscar and Townend ended up on the ground after Al Boum Photo crashed through the wing of the final fence.

Afterwards Townend was banned for 21 days after a stewards enquiry judged he was guilty of dangerous riding.

The jockey declined to comment afterwards and confusion as to the reason for his actions during the race was amplified when a subsequent Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board report merely stated the enquiry had heard evidence from Townend and Finian’s Oscar’s rider, Robbie Power.

Has someone shouted to Paul Townend from the outside of the track? @mickfitzg: "He's just had an absolute moment." pic.twitter.com/qbsEBxwxmK — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 24, 2018

However ahead of taking four high-profile rides for Mullins on day two of Punchestown, Townend issued a brief statement on Wednesday morning which said: “I thought I heard a shout and that the last fence was being bypassed.

“It was a split second reaction. I wish to apologise to connections and to punters. I’d like to leave this behind and move on with today’s rides.”

The IHRB also issued a statement adding more detail to the previous evening’s enquiry report.

It said: “In his evidence RM Power outlined what occurred. He said that he was coming to win his race before the last and was carried out. He described the incident as unfortunate and said he had no idea why it happened. He said he was not aware of any reason which would indicate that the fence was being bypassed.

“In his evidence, Paul Townend said that he was riding with his head down between the last two fences and heard roaring on his left which caught his attention. He thought he had to bypass the fence but didn’t know which side to bypass on.

“He panicked and commenced his move to bypass the fence on the right side but then realised there was nothing on the fence to indicate a bypass was needed and tried to correct his actions but it was too late.

“He accepted in hindsight that there were no bypass procedures in place. He said he made a genuine mistake and apologised for what occurred.”

Townend’s four rides today include Killultagh Vic in the featured Coral Punchestown Gold Cup.