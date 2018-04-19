Gordon Elliott named Philips Sports Manager of the Month for March

Gordon Elliott has been named the Philips Sports Manager of the Month for March 2018.

The award comes off the back of a sensational Cheltenham Festival for Elliott, where he retained his leading trainer title with a staggering eight winners - two more than his 2017 haul.

Elliott secured eight winners at the Festival despite drawing a blank on the opening day - and it was the prodigous Samcro who got the ball rolling for the County Meath trainer in the Ballymore.

Gordon Elliott with his Grand National winner Tiger Roll. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

He has also broken records on home soil - with a treble at Downpatrick on March 25th seeing him hit a record 194 winners for the season.

He has since gone on to break the 200 winners mark for the season, and last weekend saddled the winner in the Aintree Grand National for a second time, as Davy Russell piloted the brilliant Tiger Roll to victory.

Elliott currently leads Willie Mullins by €509,314 in the battle for the Irish trainers’ title - with next week’s Punchestown Festival likely to decide the winner.