Gordon Elliott slams ‘barbaric’ standard of stewards enquiries in Ireland

Trainer saw Jack Kennedy and Folcano denied in Navan on Friday after an enquiry

Top trainer Gordon Elliott labelled the standard of stewards enquiries in Ireland as ‘barbaric’. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Top trainer Gordon Elliott labelled the standard of stewards enquiries in Ireland as “barbaric” after an odds-on favourite he trains failed to be given a race at Navan on Friday.

The Jack Kennedy ridden 10-11 favourite Folcano failed by a nose to beat Brazos in a maiden hurdle despite the winner drifting noticeably right on the run-in.

Folcano appeared to be carried off a straight line in the process. He was also bumped in the final 50 metres while closing the gap to the minimum at the line.

After a stewards enquiry the result stood, a move that generated considerable comment including from former champion jockey, and Racing TV pundit, Ruby Walsh, who was critical of the rules that allowed Brazos keep the race.

Elliott said afterwards: “Just watching the re-run again, he (Brazos) goes right across the track, the horse (Folcano) got a bump and he got beat a nose.

“I think the consistency of these stewards enquiries is barbaric in Ireland at the moment.

“I don’t know what you have to do to get a race. Do you have to put them literally out across the rails now to get a race? There’s no consistency. It is disappointing.

“It is disappointing for the owners and disappointing that the horse didn’t win. I’ll discuss it (an appeal) with the owner but I’d probably take it on the chin.”

Ruby Walsh pointed to the failure of Brazos’ jockey Kevin Brouder to pull his whip through from his left hand to correct the drift in the closing stages.

“Is there any other sport in the world where the fouled doesn’t get the free? It just beggars belief,” he said.

Brouder subsequently received a two day suspension for careless riding.

