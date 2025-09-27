O’Brien targeting Group One Newmarket double as he closes in on new record

True Love, one of Aidan O'Brien's charges, ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning at Royal Ascot in June. Photograph: John Walton/PA Wire

Gathering momentum around the prospect of Aidan O’Brien breaking his own world record for Group One victories could get boosted again at Newmarket on Saturday.

The Irishman pulled off the Tattersalls Cheveley Park-Middle Park Stakes double in 2017 when he ultimately set a record tally of 28 Group/Grade One victories in a single year.

After another remarkable season to date, O’Brien is on 18 top-flight wins, and he’s no more than 3-1 with some firms to reach 29 or more by the end of 2025.

Eight years ago, US Navy Flag landed the Middle Park and Clemmie emerged victorious in the Cheveley Park. A similar double now could prove crucial to the Ballydoyle trainer’s momentum during this crucial autumn period.

O’Brien is attacking the prestigious two-year-old prizes in depth. Brussels leads a trio in the colts’ race that he has won seven times in all. True Love and Beautify give him a strong hand in the fillies’ contest. O’Brien also did the double in 2018.

Wayne Lordan has opted for True Love over Beautify in the Cheveley Park, leaving the latter to the St Leger-winning rider Tom Marquand. It’s a significant choice considering Beautify found only Precise too good in the Moyglare and True Love hasn’t been seen since getting turned over in the Phoenix. Beautify, however, has to cope with dropping a furlong.

Havanna Anna represents Donnacha O’Brien in a race where the Lowther 1-2 Royal Fixation and America Queen look to lead the home team. Those positions could be reversed if America Queen enjoys a trouble-free passage.

“She ran a bit green in the Lowther and Ryan [Moore] had to commit a tiny bit earlier than he ideally wanted to. She has to find a length with Royal Fixation, but she has improved again and I expect them to be much closer together. I’m very confident of a big run and I’m buzzing about it. I think she will run a huge race,” America Queen’s bullish trainer Richard Hughes predicted.

The Publican’s Son, runner-up on his debut in the Group Three Round Tower, is another Irish hope in the Middle Park, although the one to beat looks to be Godolphin’s Wise Approach.

A half-brother to the 2021 Middle Park winner Perfect Power, he emerged third in a tight finish to the Prix Morny after briefly looking like his turn of foot would be decisive. William Buick is likely to try to delay that burst of speed until the last moment this time.