Flat racing to continue at Ballinrobe after meeting on Monday

Flat racing is to continue at Ballinrobe after a meeting between representatives of several ruling bodies took place on Monday morning.

The track’s future on the level was placed into doubt after a fixture last week was cancelled after only three races due to unsafe ground.

The Ballinrobe Race Committee, Horse Racing Ireland, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and the Irish Jockeys Association were among those represented at Monday’s discussion, which identified a number of key points concerning the early end to last Monday’s card.

It was underlined that no jockey who walked the track prior to racing had any issues with the layout and there was no evidence that the track was giving way underfoot, although it was accepted that some horses were slipping, but this was viewed as a one-off and unlikely to happen again.

Procedures which are applied by all stewards currently before a meeting is called off will now be reviewed, but it was unanimously accepted that racing should continue at Ballinrobe.

The next meeting scheduled for the track in on August 28th, although that will be a National Hunt card.