Flat racing to continue at Ballinrobe after meeting on Monday

Track’s flat future was in doubt after a fixture was cancelled last week due to unsafe ground
Flat racing is to continue at Ballinrobe. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

Flat racing is to continue at Ballinrobe. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

 

Flat racing is to continue at Ballinrobe after a meeting between representatives of several ruling bodies took place on Monday morning.

The track’s future on the level was placed into doubt after a fixture last week was cancelled after only three races due to unsafe ground.

The Ballinrobe Race Committee, Horse Racing Ireland, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board and the Irish Jockeys Association were among those represented at Monday’s discussion, which identified a number of key points concerning the early end to last Monday’s card.

It was underlined that no jockey who walked the track prior to racing had any issues with the layout and there was no evidence that the track was giving way underfoot, although it was accepted that some horses were slipping, but this was viewed as a one-off and unlikely to happen again.

Procedures which are applied by all stewards currently before a meeting is called off will now be reviewed, but it was unanimously accepted that racing should continue at Ballinrobe.

The next meeting scheduled for the track in on August 28th, although that will be a National Hunt card.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.