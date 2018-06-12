Ireland’s champion National Hunt jockey Davy Russell returns to action at Roscommon on Tuesday evening.

Crowned champion for the third time in his illustrious career at the end of last season, Russell hasn’t ridden for over a month while giving himself an opportunity to recover from what he has described as a “lung issue”.

The man who topped the table with 119 winners in Ireland last term is back in the saddle with two rides at Roscommon including the topweight Kaiser Black in the featured €30,000 Tote Connacht National.

“I’m looking forward to it and there’s nothing different to last season with arrangements,” he said. “Gordon [Elliott] is happy to use me and I appreciate his support.”

Russell rode extensively for Elliott last season and their partnership was topped by Tiger Roll’s dramatic success in the Aintree Grand National.

The Cork jockey is also linked to owners Chris Jones and Philip Reynolds who has the RSA winner and Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Presenting Percy.

Barry Geraghty is another top jockey with two rides at Roscommon including Tesseract in the feature although Gold Seas in the opening maiden hurdle may be his best chance of a winner for owner JP McManus.

Danny Mullins currently tops the early stages of the jumps jockey table alongside Rachael Blackmore with a dozen winners each and he is likely to fancy his novice chase chances on board Cadmium.

Light That takes on Cadmium and is one of three runners on the Roscommon card for Jessica Harrington who is 11-8 with Paddy Power to break her duck at Royal Ascot next week.

Harrington’s team for the world-famous flat meeting includes the Irish 1,000 Guineas heroine Alpha Centauri while Torcedor is among the leading Gold Cup contenders.

Brother Bear (Jersey Stakes) and Indigo Balance (Coventry Stakes) are also likely travellers in a team that is shaping as the biggest going to Ascot from Ireland outside of Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle squad.