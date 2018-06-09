Willie Mullins starting on next ‘millennium’ in Paris

Trainer, who has reached the 3,000 winners mark, can call on Paul Townend for Auteuil
Trainer Willie Mullins. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Trainer Willie Mullins. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

Willie Mullins reached the milestone of training 3,000 career winners on Wednesday and will hope to start on the next “millennium” in Paris on Saturday.

Ireland’s champion jumps trainer splits eight runners between two races at Auteuil and can call on Paul Townend’s services.

Townend’s ban for dangerous riding at the Punchestown festival doesn’t finish until next week. But with no jump racing in Ireland this weekend he is free to ride Bapaume in the Grade Two Prix La Barka due off at 5.45pm Irish-time.

Bapaume did best of the Mullins team when runner-up in last month’s French Champion Hurdle, and he will be joined by last year’s Barka winner Shaneshill as well as other stable companions Asthuria, Yorkhill and Bleu Berry. Mullins also won the €175,000 feature in 2016 with Un De Sceauz.

Townend is on Saglawy, one of three Mullins runners in the Grade Three Prix Questerbad. That one is joined by two other Sullivan Bloodstock-owned hopefuls, Msassa and Stormy Ireland.

Townend also rides Ross O’Sullivan’s Baie des Iles in a Grade Two chase on the Auteuil card, the mare’s first start since finishing 12th under Katie Walsh in the Aintree Grand National.

Mullins could aim to expand on his list of five Royal Ascot successes to date at the upcoming flat extravaganza with both Thomas Hobson and Max Dynamite in the running to make the Gold Cup line-up.

Thomas Hobson won the Ascot Stakes a year ago and is 25-1 to successfully take on the best stayers in the 2½-mile marathon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.