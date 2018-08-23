Cheltenham Gold Cup winning trainer Mick O’Toole dies at 86

Dubliner enjoyed success in both jumps and flat racing including Irish 2,000 Guineas
Trainer Mick O’Toole photographed at Maddenstown in Co Kildare back in 2011. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Trainer Mick O’Toole photographed at Maddenstown in Co Kildare back in 2011. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

The Cheltenham Gold Cup and Classic winning trainer Mick O’Toole has died. He was 86.

O’Toole was one of the most successful and popular trainers in Ireland for decades and achieved notable success both on the flat and over jumps.

Davy Lad’s 1977 Gold Cup victory was the highlight of eight Cheltenham festival wins in total for O’Toole, who grew up in Dublin.

He started training racehorses in the Phoenix Park but moved to the Curragh in 1968 and it was from there he enjoyed his greatest successes.

Most of the high-profile wins came over jumps but O’Toole saddled Dickens Hill to win the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 1979.

That colt also won the Eclipse Stakes and was runner-up to Troy in both the Epsom Derby and the Irish Derby. Other significant flat victories included Faliraki in Royal Ascot’s Norfolk Stakes (1975.)

O’Toole passed away on Thursday afternoon.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.