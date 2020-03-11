Cheltenham 2020: Tony Keenan’s Day Three tips

2.10 – The Storyteller (each-way)

Though he only managed to finish sixth last time, that was an important position as it was the last qualifying spot for this race and The Storyteller looked capable of much more, his jockey only asking for effort late on. Gordon Elliott has had more handicap winners at the festival than any other trainer in the last five years, The Storyteller one of them over fences in 2018, and he looks well-in back over hurdles for all the UK handicapper has upped his mark.

2.50 – A Plus Tard

Min has better overall form than A Plus Tard but lacks his potential and consistency while the latter also seems more suited by the track. The selection was a 16-length winner of a handicap chase at the meeting last year and looked better than ever when beating Chacun Pour Soi at Christmas, not all out to do so, with his strength at the line suggesting there is more to come over this distance.

4.50 – Concertista (each-way)

A short-head second in a strong running of this race last year, Concertista has to be rated a little unlucky as she was coming off a 620-day absence and looks a big player again now getting weight from her main rivals. She hasn’t won a race since but only had three starts, two of which came when the Mullins yard were struggling a little, and she ran much better last time at the Dublin Racing Festival, making her move earlier than ideal over a distance that stretches her.