St Patrick’s Day 2026

St Patrick’s Day live updates: Parade info for Dublin and across Ireland

Updates from parades around the country including Galway, Cork and Limerick

From left; Afonso Soares, Alexandre Quintao, Mafalda Melo and Maria Cardoso, all from Porto, Portugal, visiting Dublin City ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
From left; Afonso Soares, Alexandre Quintao, Mafalda Melo and Maria Cardoso, all from Porto, Portugal, visiting Dublin City ahead of St. Patrick’s Day. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times
Conor Pope's picture
Conor Pope
Tue Mar 17 2026 - 08:16

Main Points

Key Reads

1 minute ago

Ireland’s big day has world awash with green

While it remains a religious feast day, the middle of March has long since turned into a four-day carnival of Irishness in the capital – and to a lesser extent everywhere else in the country, if not the world.

The St Patrick’s Day Festival organisers say brings tens millions of euro into Ireland and while it undoubtedly does that, it also serves as a glorious sign that the curtain is finally falling on a long, dreary winter.

Even though the day has moved on from its most traditional roots, (to the displeasure of some, it must be said)

it is roots that remain central as the main theme of this year’s festival – and we are being promised “a celebration of where we come from, what grounds us, and how we continue to grow together”.

The St Patrick’s Festival went with the theme of Roots to highlight how Ireland is “deeply connected to story and tradition” and its “roots lie not only in history and folklore, but in the lived experiences of all those who call this island home, shaped by migration, emigration and cultural exchange across generations”.

This year’s parade will feature 12 large floats from independent parade companies including Macnas, Bui Bolg, Spraoi and the Outing Queer Arts Collective as well as marching bands from Ireland, Scotland and US states including Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, Mississippi and Texas.

5 minutes ago

Day to be warmer than normal but there could/will be rain

Hello and a top o’ the morning to you all. Or Happy St Patrick’s Day as we say in this part of the world.

First, to the weather. While there was a decent chunk of blue sky of Dublin’s north inner city first thing, it may not last and we’re promised a changeable day with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The most persistent rain will be found in the west - obviously - and it will gradually snake eastward through the morning and afternoon becoming patchier as it does so.

Temperatures will be relatively mild for a St Patrick’s Day with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, but windy with fresh to strong south to southwest winds, easing towards evening, Met Éireann have said.

Little pots of fresh shamrock for sale beside rhubarb in a Dublin City fruit and vegetable shop for St Patricks day. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Little pots of fresh shamrock for sale beside rhubarb in a Dublin City fruit and vegetable shop for St Patricks day. Photo: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
St Patrick’s DayDublin