St Patrick’s Day live updates: Parade info for Dublin and across Ireland

Main Points

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend St Patrick’s Day parades today across the country. The biggest of those is in the capital, here’s all you need to know regarding timings, routes and more for Dublin‘s parade.

The weather across the day will be unpredictable, with Met Éireann forecasting patchy drizzle.

Key Reads

Ireland’s big day has world awash with green

While it remains a religious feast day, the middle of March has long since turned into a four-day carnival of Irishness in the capital – and to a lesser extent everywhere else in the country, if not the world.

The St Patrick’s Day Festival organisers say brings tens millions of euro into Ireland and while it undoubtedly does that, it also serves as a glorious sign that the curtain is finally falling on a long, dreary winter.

Even though the day has moved on from its most traditional roots, (to the displeasure of some, it must be said)

it is roots that remain central as the main theme of this year’s festival – and we are being promised “a celebration of where we come from, what grounds us, and how we continue to grow together”.

The St Patrick’s Festival went with the theme of Roots to highlight how Ireland is “deeply connected to story and tradition” and its “roots lie not only in history and folklore, but in the lived experiences of all those who call this island home, shaped by migration, emigration and cultural exchange across generations”.

This year’s parade will feature 12 large floats from independent parade companies including Macnas, Bui Bolg, Spraoi and the Outing Queer Arts Collective as well as marching bands from Ireland, Scotland and US states including Ohio, Arizona, Illinois, Mississippi and Texas.

Day to be warmer than normal but there could/will be rain

Hello and a top o’ the morning to you all. Or Happy St Patrick’s Day as we say in this part of the world.

First, to the weather. While there was a decent chunk of blue sky of Dublin’s north inner city first thing, it may not last and we’re promised a changeable day with some patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

The most persistent rain will be found in the west - obviously - and it will gradually snake eastward through the morning and afternoon becoming patchier as it does so.

Temperatures will be relatively mild for a St Patrick’s Day with highest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees, but windy with fresh to strong south to southwest winds, easing towards evening, Met Éireann have said.