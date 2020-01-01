Al Boum Photo oozes class on return at Tramore

Cheltenham Gold Cup victor Al Boum Photo oozed class in making a winning reappearance in the Savills New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore.

Claiming the race for the second successive year, Willie Mullins’ charge had drawn a big crowd to the track.

Only four went to post, including two stablemates in Acapella Bourgeois and Voix Du Reve, with Gordon Elliott’s Shattered Love preventing a Mullins monopoly.

Rachael Blackmore set the pace on Acapella Bourgeois with Paul Townend forced three wide for much of the race as Shattered Love split the Mullins pair.

With five fences to jump, Townend sent Al Boum Photo into the lead and the race was as good as over.

A big leap at the next gained him a couple of lengths and while Acapella Bourgois briefly looked a threat, Al Boum Photo (4-7 favourite) pulled six lengths clear without being asked much of a question.

Betfair trimmed the winner to 9-2 from 6-1 for the defence of his Cheltenham crown.