Whirl denies Kalpana in pulsating Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh

Whirl, under Ryan Moore, holds off Kalpana and Colin Keane to win the Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Whirl gained Epsom compensation when edging out Kalpana in an enthralling Paddy Power Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

The Group One event looked a match on paper between Andrew Balding’s proven Group One performer Kalpana (5-6 favourite) and Aidan O’Brien’s narrow Oaks second, and so it proved as the pair served up a Curragh classic.

Ryan Moore was quickly away, dictating terms aboard the 13-8 second-favourite, with Colin Keane never far away aboard the Juddmonte-owned Kalpana. He must have thought the race was his for the taking when Whirl was asked for maximum effort with two furlongs to run with Kalpana still travelling menacingly.

However, Whirl was not for giving in and after a titanic tussle the Wootton Bassett filly pulled out extra inside the final furlong to shade a length and a quarter verdict and deny Juddmonte back-to-back victories in the feature event after Bluestocking 12 months ago.