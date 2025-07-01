Intel are to let go close to 200 workers in Ireland. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

Almost 200 mandatory redundancies are expected this autumn at the Intel plant in Leixlip, Co Kildare, according to people briefed on the situation. The company is undergoing a major restructuring at the moment but it is understood that the plant, where almost 5,000 people are employed, will remain central to the company’s operations. Pat Leahy, Jack Horgan Jones and Ciara O’Brien report.

The volume of retail sales fell by 0.6 per cent in May, as consumer spending in department stores along with food, beverage and tobacco feeling the largest decline. As Hugh Dooley reports, Despite the monthly drop, retail sales volume still advanced 1.6 per cent in the past 12 months, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

Government spending will need to increase by about €265 billion over the next 25 years to pay for an ageing population, more housing and cutting emissions, Central Bank governor Gabriel Makhlouf has said, as he called for a credible spending rule to help prevent future downturns.

Dublin Bus paid its chief executive Billy Hann €276,000 in total last year, new figures from the State-owned public transport company show. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

ESB Networks is seeking an increase of up to €1.60 a-week over five years from families to help pay for expansion that includes the cost of connecting 300,000 new homes to the electricity system. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Stena Line is to cancel its three-day Rosslare-Cherbourg service, the company said on Monday. The last sailing will depart Cherbourg on September 29th, arriving in Rosslare on September 30th. The ferry operator said the decision was made following a strategic route review. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Cantillon assesses where the Intel layoffs leaves the chipmaker’s Irish operation, while also noting the latest bad news for the Irish whiskey industry.

LinkedIn has appointed a new country manager to lead its Irish business, with Cara O’Leary stepping into the role. Ciara O’Brien has the story.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers a reader query on how to approach Revenue about a modest, but long standing tax debt.

It may be mid-summer, but for some the cost of school is already front and centre with bills for school fees for the coming year already due. Fiona Reddan looks at how much fees are, and how to save for them.

When news started to shift to the web in the late 1990s and early 2000s, there was great optimism that such a leap in technology would allow for new ways of reporting stories. It’s clear that hasn’t really happened since. In his column, Hugh Linehan asks why.

Dublin City Council has given the green light to British developer Summix for a nine storey student accommodation block on the former site of the Independent Newspapers HQ on Middle Abbey Street in Dublin. Gordon Deegan reports.

