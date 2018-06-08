Actress blitzes Ballyogan rivals at the Curragh

Aidan O’Brien’s Actress made just about all the running to win the TRM Ballyogan Stakes in clear-cut fashion at the Curragh.

Seamie Heffernan bounced the Declaration Of War filly out of the stalls smartly and she never saw another rival.

A Group Three winner last season also, she had been below her best to date this term and was sent off at 11-2 as a result.

William Haggas’ One Master was sent off the 13-8 favourite but she was under pressure some way out and it was to her credit that she only lost second on the line to Henry de Bromhead’s Gorane, who was a length and a quarter away.

“She’s a good solid filly. Seamus was delighted with her, she likes the fast ground and six furlongs is her,” said O’Brien.

“She might go on to Ascot now for the Commonwealth Cup. She’s solid, hardy and consistent and Seamus gave her a lovely ride.”