Helvic Dream team lose Galway Hurdle appeal

Donagh Meyler on Helvic Dream (right) crosses the line first ahead of Jack Kennedy on Ndaawi in the Guinness Galway Hurdle. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Connections of Helvic Dream have lost their appeal against the decision of the stewards to demote their horse to second in the Galway Hurdle.

Helvic Dream and Donagh Meyler won by a head but the stewards deemed there was enough interference caused to Jack Kennedy and Ndaawi to change the finishing order.

Trainer Noel Meade’s appeal was considered at an Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board hearing on Wednesday, with Mrs Justice Siobhán Keegan outlining the decision on behalf of the Appeals Body.

She said: “The ultimate decision that we have to reach is whether the stewards erred in their decision on the day and whether we should uphold the decision or reach a different view on this.

“Having viewed all the recordings of the race and considered all of the evidence we have to come to our decision, mindful that these determinations are on the balance of probabilities. We also want to say that we can well see why an appeal has been brought in this case.

“In coming to our conclusion ... we cannot be satisfied that the stewards erred in their decision to reverse the placings.

“In summary that is because interference has occurred, and it was caused by Mr Meyler. Whilst Mr Kennedy’s horse may not have obviously lost its own momentum, he was clearly significantly pressed for space so near the rail and he was not able to ride his strongest race. We must therefore dismiss the appeal.”

Meade’s deposit was returned.