Storm Éowyn cost insurers €301m while fossil fuels remain top power source

The insurance industry’s final bill for Storm Éowyn, which struck Ireland in January, has exceeded €301 million, making it the most expensive insurance event in the country’s history. Colin Gleeson reports.

This might surprise you but oil and gas provided more than 80 per cent of Irish energy last year as manufacturers and transport businesses continued to rely on them for power, according to a new report. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

On a similar theme, our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy details how Ireland went from first to last in the race to develop offshore wind energy.

In our big read this week, Hugh Dooley reports on how a sharp rise in water charges has become the latest headwind to hit Irish craft brewers, threatening the viability of many microbreweries.

Consumers are increasingly going green with their personal loans, according to new figures on personal lending from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI). Hugh Dooley reports.

From pharma to food, Cliff Taylor examines the known unknowns of Trump's EU tariffs deal.

It can be lonely at the top for chief executives. Margaret Ward looks at ways they can cope with the stresses of leadership once they reach the corner office.

Greencore’s shares soared in July on news that the company was enjoying strong trading and having a better year than previously forecast. As a result, its chief executive Dalton Philips has been chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Month for July, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

