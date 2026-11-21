Kevin McStay (EAG Chair) had proposed the value for a goal to be increased by four. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

The four-point goal will not be trialled in next year’s intercounty competitions after delegates at Saturday’s Central Council meeting opted against supporting the Football Expert Advisory Group’s recommendation on increasing the worth of a green-flag score.

The EAG, chaired by Kevin McStay, had proposed the value of a goal be increased to four for next year’s league and championship. It was one of the trial rules road-tested in the third-level leagues in recent weeks.

However, at a meeting of Central Council in Croke Park on Saturday, GAA top brass chose not to pursue the experiment in 2027.

The GAA stated: “A decision was taken not to include a four-point goal recommendation for football on the Congress clár, subject to the compilation of more data.”

It was one of several recommendations tabled by the EAG, with the others all gaining Central Council support to be trialled in next year’s National Football League.

Extension of 40-metre arc out to the end line.

Sideline kicks permitted if taker has at least one foot on or behind the sideline.

Denial of goalscoring opportunity rules to cover any aggressive foul.

Amended definition of a goalscoring opportunity removes the need for the player fouled to be in possession of the ball.

Increase the number of substitutes from five to six.

Penalty for breach of 4/3 rule changed from 20m free to a 13m free.

The resumption of the International Rules Series was also discussed but a return of the hybrid game has been deferred pending further negotiations with the AFL, as reported in The Irish Times last month, on a recruitment protocol around Irish players.

The Joe McDonagh Cup final in 2027 will remain on the same day as the Leinster senior hurling final at Croke Park.