Henry De Bromhead is the only Irish trainer to crack the code for Haydock’s Betfair Chase, and he will hope to win Britain’s first Grade One of the season once more with Gorgeous Tom on Saturday.

De Bromhead’s subsequent Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard turned the 2021 renewal into a rout and he remains the sole Irish-based winner of the race in more than two decades.

Gorgeous Tom and Noel Meade’s Affordale Fury make the journey to Merseyside this time in a contest in which last year’s winner, Grey Dawning, is a hot favourite to win again.

As with much of the jumps campaign to date, a lot of the build-up has revolved around ground conditions at Haydock. Meade is hopeful there will be enough ease for Affordale Fury, but while Gorgeous Tom is no A Plus Tard, the going will still be a plus for him.

Some good handicap form, including third in the Galway Plate, preceded a Grade Three success at Punchestown last month.

“Gorgeous Tom won really well at Punchestown on his last run, he’s obviously done very well in good handicaps but we just felt that now is the time to step up and see how we got on,” De Bromhead said. “He seems in good form and I think the nice ground that we’re hopefully going to get there will help him.”

De Bromhead also runs his Aintree Grade One winner Koktial Divin in the Haydock opener. Jordan Gainford rides both horses.

Gordon Elliott is travelling to the US on Sunday to try and bridge a much longer Irish gap in one of the most historic of international jumps races.

Last month’s American Grand National winner Western Fold is back in the US for the 51st running of the Grade One Colonial Cup at Camden in South Carolina.

First run in 1970, the race initially attracted some of the world’s top steeplechasers, including Gold Cup winners Captain Christy and L’Escargot. The sole Irish winner was Inkslinger in 1971.

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The $150,000 (€136,000) contest was reintroduced to the calendar in 2024. Danny Gilligan teams up with Western Fold, who renews the rivalry with Fil Dor after beating him by a head in Far Hills last month. The race is off at 8.20pm Irish time.

Elliott also runs a trio of horses – San Hilario, We’re Out Of Aces and Lizzie Twigg – in three other hurdle races on the Camden card.