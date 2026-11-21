Sunday’s Grade One John Durkan Chase at Punchestown threatens to become a unique Willie Mullins benefit as the champion trainer could have every runner in the €150,000 highlight.

Mullins, who has won the Durkan 11 times in total, is due to saddle nine of the 10 runners in the climax to the Co Kildare track’s ‘Premiere Weekend’ action.

Only Henry de Bromhead’s The Big Westerner has been declared against a star-studded Mullins squad topped by the Cheltenham Cup hero Gaelic Warrior. However, she could miss the race due to unsuitably quick ground conditions.

“We have decided to declare and wait until Sunday to decide if she runs,” her Coolmara Stud ownership said on social media. “But with the ground the way it is, it’s not looking likely.”

It is an overwhelming display of strength in depth by Mullins that may see the sport’s most powerful figure kick the winter campaign into top gear with some of his big guns.

Saturday’s William Hill Morgiana Hurdle looks all but a penalty kick for the Champion Hurdle winner Lossiemouth to start a new season with her 12th top-flight victory.

Mullins has 27 entries in all for the “Premiere Weekend” fixture at the Co Kildare track, representing a significant upping of intensity for someone who, admittedly, is already top of the trainer’s championship with over €1.3 million in the bag.

Such Durkan domination by one figure is far from ideal from a competition view, although Punchestown’s authorities are keeping everything crossed that they do all line up and the weather doesn’t once again prove a spoilsport.

Forecast rain for Saturday night is now not going to materialise and watering will continue to achieve ground officials’ hope it will be “acceptable” to connections of those top chasers in the €150,000 weekend highlight. The Punchestown going is currently “good to yielding”.

“We are watering today and we will review after racing on Saturday if we need to continue,” Punchestown’s racing manager Richie Galway said on Friday. “We are hoping for ground on the slow side of good that’s acceptable to all of those horses.

“We’re hoping, like we always do, that people find conditions acceptable and suitable for their horses. After an unprecedented summer everybody is conscious and ultra wary of ground conditions.”

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Mullins is also “keen” to get the campaign under way with some of his biggest names although he has never ducked taking runners out if unhappy with the ground. Fact To File, runner-up to Gaelic Warrior a year ago, and a Durkan winner in 2024, was a high-profile defection from Cheltenham in March.

Mullins saddled 11 of the 17 runners in last year’s Triumph Hurdle won by Poniros, but by any standards this prospective Durkan line-up is an awesome display of firepower from a single yard.

“From our perspective, to look at it positively, there are different ownership groups all running on their own merits; brilliant horses individually, making a brilliant race collectively. And on the plus side isn’t it amazing that we have horses of this calibre in training in Ireland,” Galway said.

It will be very different ground to last year when Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File fought out an epic finish that teed them up ultimately for Gold Cup glory at Cheltenham and the Dublin Racing Festival respectively.

Harry Cobden is due to team up with Fact To File for the first time on Sunday with Mark Walsh on board the dual Grand National hero I Am Maximus. Another National winner, Nick Rockett, is joined by Grade One winning novices, Kitzbuhel, Kaid D’authie and Final Demand.

Nevertheless, there’s no disputing Gaelic Warrior’s status as headline act. Once one of the sport’s great enigmas, he stepped up to another level with a Gold Cup rout in Cheltenham and was perhaps even better at Punchestown six weeks later.

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A heady 180-rating underlines the scale of the task in beating him, although for most onlookers he and everything else getting to the start line at 3.00 on Sunday will feel like a victory of sorts.

First glimpses of some of the next generation of Mullins talent is also in the running to emerge this weekend.

Mighty Park will put a big reputation on the line in a Beginners Chase on Saturday while the Auteuil winner Momentum Of Love starts out over flights at Punchestown too.

A handful of Mullins mares go over fences at Sunday’s other fixture in Cork. They include the bumper champion Bambino Fever who is reunited with Jody Townend.