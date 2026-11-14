How Joe Kernan’s nephew won the Melbourne Cup with former royal racehorse

Joe Kernan’s name flashes up on the phone. He’s ringing from Melbourne. His son Paul lives there and got married the weekend before last, but that’s not what the call is for. “We were at the Melbourne Cup,” he says. “My nephew had the winner.”

Good for him, you think. Joe is 72 these days. A trip down under to see his long emigrated boy married off, a day out at the Race That Stops A Nation, a nice bet on the winner for his nephew – what’s not to like? Point Of Law was well enough fancied though. Went off the 6/1 favourite. Hardly worth a pan-planetary phone call, even via WhatsApp.

Turns out Joe isn’t saying his nephew backed the winner. He’s saying he had the winner. Has the winner, more to the point. As in, he owns it. Bought it off British king Charles III, no less.

So meet Shane Quinn, a 49-year-old Melbourne property developer. His mother is Olivia Kernan from Crossmaglen, his father is Adrian Quinn from Cullyhanna. The pair of them left south Armagh in the late 1960s and hightailed it to Australia. “It was a shotgun wedding in 1968,” Shane laughs. “We can probably say that now.”

On the phone, Quinn’s voice is light and cheery, as you’d presume the voice of a multimillionaire who’s just won the Melbourne Cup might be. But there’s a tiredness in it too, noticeable the longer we go on. He has been living with bowel cancer for nine years. He’s still running the race but the barrier draw hasn’t been kind.

Former Armagh manager Joe Kernan with his nephew Shane Quinn.

“I got diagnosed with cancer in 2017,” he says. “I had a young family, two young kids – they were about 8 and 10 at the time. And I was like, ‘I can’t just go anywhere. I’ve got to teach the kids principles and values.’ I was very fortunate that I’ve been able to survive 10 years and I’m still going. And not going anywhere.

“I’m on a new trial out of Canada, which is revolutionary. It’s a vaccine and they basically strip your DNA down and create a vaccine specifically for your cancer and DNA. So fingers crossed that all comes together in January and I’ll go on that.”

Let’s go back to the start. The Quinns emigrated to Australia in the late 60s, setting themselves up on a farm outside Canberra. Joe and Olivia’s sister Annette Kernan moved there too – and, as it happens, ended up marrying Adrian’s brother. Both sisters were on to Joe constantly to join them. “They begged me to go out,” he told Declan Bogue a few years back. “I felt if I went out there I might like it and I wouldn’t be back. I stuck with the football.”

So the Quinns and Kernans got on with life in their new surroundings. They bought a farm and a few horses and set themselves up in construction. Civil projects, mostly – building roads and sewers and water mains across Australia. “They did very well,” says Shane Quinn. “They built their own subdivisions and got into development eventually to support the horse hobby.”

[ Point of Law leads home Australian trio to win Melbourne CupOpens in new window ]

Horses were there in the background, always. Adrian Quinn had horses and ponies around the place in Cullyhanna before he left and he made sure to have them around the place in Canberra too. Shane grew up on 40 acres with horses as a part of daily life. His dad bought maybe 25 racehorses down through the years but only had modest luck with them.

All the while, Ireland was never as far away as it felt. The Quinns came back to south Armagh frequently – Shane reckons he’s been to Ireland 39 times in his life. When he went to college to do civil engineering, his three months’ work experience were spent in Dublin in 1998. When the Celtic Tiger started roaring here, he spent two years working, part of projects that built apartments in Glasnevin, Castleknock and Blackrock. He had the time of his life.

In the middle of it, his uncle Joe managed Armagh to their first ever All-Ireland. Quinn was in Croke Park that day, down on the pitch among the orange throngs as Kieran McGeeney lifted Sam Maguire. Up to Cross and Cullyhanna after it too. To this day, he reckons he must be one of the few people on earth to have drunk beer out of both the Sam Maguire and the Melbourne Cup.

[ Joe Kernan and Leonard Enright inducted into GAA Hall of FameOpens in new window ]

Armagh fans invade the pitch at Croke Park after their victory in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final on September 22nd, 2002. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

By the mid-2000s, he was back in Australia and went into business buying and renovating office buildings. He made his fortune in the two decades that followed, growing his company Quintessential. It started with a 14-storey building in Melbourne – he and two business partners bought it for $8.2m and did it up, selling it for over twice that amount three years later.

“That’s what sort of started me,” Quinn says. “And then we just kept doing that, doing up buildings and eventually got into not only regenerating them, but developing them from the ground up as well. We’ve been lucky. We’ve had a fabulous run.”

Quinn kept the love of horses with him throughout. But with life and family and business and everything else in the mix, horses got a bit lost in the shuffle. It was only really when his cancer diagnosis came in 2017 that he made a conscious effort to change that.

“Growing up with horses, I just loved them. I had a real bond with the horses on the farm. We used to feed the horses at night and it was a very special time for me. I had always wanted to get back into horses at some stage and when the cancer came I thought, ‘Right, I better get into it now.’”

So he did. He put money into stakes in horses here and there. Some were successful, some not so much. He had a small share in Yes Yes Yes, which won The Everest, a Group 1 race in Sydney in 2019. Think N Fly was another decent one he had a leg of, winning a few races here and there. He was a part of Al Riffa, which won the Irish St Leger last year at the Curragh. “And then I was fortunate enough to be offered a share in Point Of Law this year and that’s when the luck started.”

Shane Quinn, fourth from the right in the front row, celebrates with other connections of Point Of Law after winning the Melbourne Cup. Photograph: Reg Ryan/Getty Images

If Point Of Law’s Melbourne Cup win made a slightly bigger splash this side of the globe than would usually be the case, it was because it was bred and owned until the summer by the British royals, Charles and Camilla. Al Riffa finished seventh in last year’s Melbourne Cup and later had to retire because of a tendon injury. Quinn has always dreamed of owning the winner of Australia’s biggest race but when his bloodstock agent came with a chance to buy into Point Of Law, he was initially sceptical enough.

“I nearly pulled out of the transaction,” he says. “I thought, ‘Why does the king need the money?’ He doesn’t need the money and if he’s selling the horse it mustn’t be as good as we think it is. So I nearly pulled out of it. And then I thought, ‘No, I’ll grab what I can.’ I took what I could get, which was fantastic. I would have been very upset if I had missed it.”

And so, last Tuesday week, he and his parents and his partner Elin and oldest son Max – as well as uncle Joe and the rest of the Armagh crew, headed for Flemington for their day of days. His youngest son Finn didn’t get to go because he’s 12 and had school exams. Point of Law absolutely hosed up. Finn might forgive his dad one day.

“Elin, Max and I watched it in the stand and we went crazy for a few minutes,” Shane says. “It was like an out-of-body experience to be honest for the hour. They presented us with the cup and we got to pat the horse and I got to lead him in. To see the crowd in front of you and the excitement of everyone was pretty overwhelming.

“It was really exhausting mentally. It was such an emotional roller coaster and a dream come true. It was literally one of my bucket list items. It was exhausting physically as well. I took to the bed for the day after it. But mind you, we had a few drinks, so it was pretty challenging.”

As for what’s next, Quinn is hoping they can bring Point Of Law to Royal Ascot next year. He’s hoping the new cancer trial in January will work out and that he and his family will have more days and more horses and more luck. His mam and dad are in their late 70s now, still in good order, living with him in Melbourne.

Two young people left south Armagh to chase a new life together nearly 60 years ago. Look what happened.

[ In their pomp Armagh were the real boys of summerOpens in new window ]