Meetmebythesea gives JP McManus first Gold Cup victory

Ben Pauling’s Meetmebythesea showed his liking for Cheltenham once more and delivered owner JP McManus with his first victory in the prestigious Gold Cup.

Sent off the heavily backed 2-1 favourite on his first run since winning as a novice at the festival in March, he put in some tremendous leaps on the way round for Harry Cobden.

Blueking d’Oroux, having his first run for Dan Skelton, looked the biggest danger after long-time leader Quebecois faded but Meetmebythesea powered away up the hill to win by two and a half lengths to give Cobden a second big victory in two days in the McManus colours.

“Harry wanted to ride him forward because not many are coming from behind today and he jumped brilliantly and travelled so well,” said Pauling.

“I was a little worried turning for home that Dan’s horse was going so well but he showed a lot of guts and then won well. Jumping the last he had plenty left and he has so much pace for a big horse.

“He needed to do that today and he showed a lot more than we have seen from him so far because he found plenty for pressure. He’s just really good and you don’t know what you have got until you run in races like that – that was cool, very cool.

“I didn’t get nervous until 20 minutes before as you just want it so much when you believe in them so much and it’s great that it has all come off.

“This is the race that really made me tick growing up and I’ve been coming to this meeting since I was 14. This has always been a big race for me and to have the favourite was a dream so to win it is even better.

“I had so much faith in this horse and I talked him up plenty in the lead up. It’s all well sitting on the fence but I knew he was good, just not how good. You just have to believe he is going to keep on improving and hopefully that puts him bang there for some of the better races.”

On the prospect of Meetmebythesea stepping up to the highest level next month, “I suppose we have to think about Kempton at Christmas and I think he’s going to stay every yard of three miles,” Pauling added.

“To keep a horse like this improving is cool and we need these types of horses to keep us going the right way. It’s not easy when you’re in the top 10 and you need to find horses of this calibre. He looks to be one of them.

“It’s one of the big ones of my career and he has a bright future. I hope he could be as good as any I’ve trained but we’ve a long way to go. He might have to improve another 10 to 15lb to be winning a big one.

“I think this might be his trip or a nice flat three (miles) for now. Kempton felt nice last year, so who knows.”

But festive hopes were far from mind for McManus, who was content to relish in yet another fantastic result at Prestbury Park.

“I left it to Ben and this was his plan, you have to give him all the credit,” he said.

“It’s always nice to win a race at Cheltenham, and I’ve tried to win this race many times but just come up short. Today thankfully it happened.

“You don’t get tired of days like this and I’ve never won the King George, Champion Chase and Arkle, so we’ve got to try get those next.

“He could be a King George horse, but this was the plan for this lad today and he’s only six. I know six-year-old’s have won it before but we’ll just have to see.”