Michael O’Sullivan Trophy to recognise Ireland’s leading claiming jump jockey

Ireland’s champion claiming professional jump jockey will be presented with the Michael O’Sullivan Trophy from this season.

The trophy has been permanently renamed to commemorate the Cork rider who died in February of last year, aged 24, after suffering a fall at Thurles 10 days earlier.

O’Sullivan captured the 2022/2023 Irish National Hunt Champion Claiming Professional crown after riding 32 winners during a remarkable breakthrough season and his family have expressed their pride that the title is now being named in his honour.

“We are deeply touched that Michael’s memory will be carried forward through the presentation of the Michael O’Sullivan Trophy to the champion claiming professional at the culmination of each jump season,” the O’Sullivan family said in a statement.

“Michael poured his heart into his riding and loved the racing community. To have his name permanently attached to the title he was so proud to win is a beautiful and fitting tribute to his legacy.”

O’Sullivan enjoyed multiple Grade One victories aboard Barry Connell’s Marine Nationale, most notably steering him to success in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the 2023 Cheltenham Festival, where he also went on to land the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle on Jazzy Matty for Gordon Elliott.

Suzanne Eade, chief executive of Horse Racing Ireland, said: “We are immensely grateful and deeply honoured to have the blessing of Bernie, William, Alan, and the entire O’Sullivan family to rename the Irish National Hunt Champion Claiming Professional Trophy in Michael’s memory.

“It will be a fitting reminder to every future champion claiming professional jockey of the immense talent, dedication and humility that Michael brought to our sport.

“Michael was a true gentleman who left a lasting mark on the weighroom and everyone who knew him, and I have no doubt that his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of young riders following in his footsteps.”

The Michael O’Sullivan Trophy will be presented for the first time on Saturday, May 1st, 2027, the last day of the Punchestown Festival, which marks the conclusion of the 2026/2027 National Hunt season.