Meetmebythesea, ridden by Ben Jones, wins the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival at Prestbury Park, England, on March 12th, 2026. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Saturday’s impressive Paddy Power Gold Cup winner Meetmebythesea is unlikely to line up in next month’s King George VI Chase, although his next start could be at Kempton.

Trainer Ben Pauling is looking at January’s Silviniaco Conti Chase as a stepping stone towards the JP McManus-owned star lining up at the Cheltenham Festival in the Ryanair.

“I don’t think we’re going to go too high this season. He’s a six-year-old, we’ve had some brief chats early doors and we’re probably thinking maybe not King George or Gold Cup this year. We’ll work back from the Ryanair Chase, probably.

“I think next year as a seven-year-old he’ll probably be a King George horse and we’ll work it out from there.

“JP said something very wise on Saturday and that is you can have a horse win four Ryanairs but only one Gold Cup because it leaves its mark, so you probably don’t want to go too young, especially at six rising seven,” Pauling said.

“I’d imagine the Silviniaco Conti will be the race for him, something like that. He doesn’t need a lot of racing but I’d like to think if we went to Kempton, you could possibly go back to Cheltenham for the Ryanair and then Aintree,” he added.

Tuesday’s Limerick action gives some less high-profile riders a chance with some restricted races, although few will anticipate it more than Georgie Benson who teams up with Gavin Cromwell’s Marble Hill in the Ladies Bumper.

[ Meetmebythesea gives JP McManus first Gold Cup victoryOpens in new window ]

Up to 16mm of rainfall is forecast to fall on watered ground before racing begins but that should be no trouble to Marble Hill who ran third in testing conditions at Galway last month. Benson is one of the more experienced riders in the race with victories including the Ladies Derby at the Curragh in June.

Cahirdown Boy is another with form on a softer surface and can strike in one of the handicap hurdles.

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