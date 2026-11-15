The Wallpark secures an eighth Troytown Chase for Gordon Elliott at Navan

Jack Kennedy on The Wallpark come home to win the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Gordon Elliott won the Troytown Handicap Chase for the eighth time at Navan as The Wallpark struck to seal a fine weekend for owner JP McManus.

The choice of Jack Kennedy from a battalion of Cullentra runners, the eight-year-old looked well handicapped on the best of his form, which included finishing third in last year’s Stayers’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, and so it proved.

The 6-1 chance could be spotted moving strongly three out and ran on particularly strongly after the last to win for the first time over fences. He’s Gorgeous was a length and three-quarters behind after edging out Kinturk Kalinisi for the runner-up spot.

Elliott said: “He did [find his hurdle form], to be fair. It looked like he was [well handicapped] on his hurdle form. He has been disappointing if we are going to be honest, but at least he broke his duck in a good race.

“He has been promising that for a while. He had a good run round here one day and has been a bit hot and cold to be honest. He’s had his day in the big one.

“That is eight Troytowns and Navan is where I want to win, in the heart of County Meath.

“We’ll have a chat with Frank [Berry], JP, and the whole team and we’ll see [if he’s an Irish National horse]. “Big thanks to the McManuses, they have supported me through thick and thin for a long time. I have repaid them with a big handicap chase, so it is brilliant.

“Big well done to Navan today. They did a great job watering the ground and they called it exactly what it is. That is all we want as trainers. If the ground isn’t suitable, you don’t run your horse.”

With Nolimit ridden by Jack Kennedy on their way to winning the Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Earlier on the card, With NoLimit confirmed himself a smart prospect with victory in the Monksfield Novice Hurdle.

Elliott’s five-year-old ended last season with Grade One bumper success at Punchestown and made a winning start over obstacles in a maiden at Down Royal last month.

Sent off at 8-13 stepping up to Grade Three level, Kennedy had the Gigginstown-owned gelding straight to the front, with the Willie Mullins-trained market rival Reaching High for company.

Reaching High dropped away at the business end after briefly flattering, and while Gillane threatened at the last, the favourite was strong all the way to the line, winning by four and a quarter lengths.

Elliott said: “He was good in Down Royal, but I thought he was way better there. I think he’s a lovely horse and the way he jumps a hurdle he’s one to really look forward to [over fences].

“We said we’d keep it simple and obviously Willie’s has a bit of Flat speed. He just has a good attitude, I think he’s quick enough for two miles but we’ll keep him to middle distances I’d imagine at the moment.

“I don’t know about heavy ground for him, but the way the world has gone now that might not be a bad thing. I’d imagine it would be Leopardstown [at Christmas] or Naas next.”

Paddy Power cut the winner to 16-1 from 25-1 for both the Turners Novices’ Hurdle and Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle in March, and Elliott added: “As Jack says, you won’t see the best of this lad until he jumps a fence. You can see the way he jumps his hurdles; he wants a fence.

“Obviously, Cheltenham is going to be in the back of our head. I’d imagine we would probably look at something over Christmas or Naas in the new year. He’s had two runs now, so there’s no panic.

“I think he would be even better with a lead. He actually ran well in Cheltenham [ninth in the Champion Bumper, it just didn’t work out for him on the day.”