Thomas Bach: IOC ‘preparing for a successful’ 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Japan Olympics minister Hashimoto says Games can be postponed until end of 2020

Updated: about 2 hours ago

The New National Stadium, venue for the opening and closing ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP

The New National Stadium, venue for the opening and closing ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Photograph: Jae C Hong/AP

 

The International Olympic Committee (IOC)’s president and executive board gave further strong backing on Tuesday to this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, with no talk of a postponement or move due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are preparing for a successful Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” IOC head Thomas Bach said at the start of a board meeting to discuss the situation.

The 66-year-old German lawyer and former Olympic fencing champion has a firm grip on IOC decision-making and is known for sticking to his guns in adversity.

Both Tokyo 2020 Olympics organisers and the IOC have repeatedly stressed that the July 24th-August 9th Games will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak, and that there is no plan B.

“The International Olympic Committee Executive Board today expressed its full commitment to the success of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020,” the board later added in a statement.

However, multiple sports events around the world have been cancelled during the epidemic, which has killed more than 3,000 people in China and spread to more than 60 nations including Japan where infections are near 1,000 and 12 people have died.

And earlier on Tuesday, Japan’s Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto acknowledged that Tokyo’s contract would allow for a postponement until the end of the year.

Despite concerns over possible health risks to spectators and participants, the Olympic body is unwilling to publicly discuss any other option, such as cancellation or postponement, knowing that would throw the Games into confusion.

The IOC board said a joint task force had been created in mid-February with itself, the Tokyo Games organisers, the city, the government, and the World Health Organisation to help deal with the coronavirus ahead of the Olympics.

“The IOC EB appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo’s plans to host safe and secure Games,” it added in the statement.

Tokyo has pumped in more than €10.8 billion to organise the event while billions more were spent on related projects.

Tokyo Games organisers are due to deliver a report via video conference to the executive board on Wednesday when the Games will be discussed, before a news conference by Bach.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.