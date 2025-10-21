Kieran Duffy calls time on Monaghan career in which cherished memories were made

The retirement of Kieran Duffy has severed another link in the chain to Monaghan’s era-defining Ulster championship-winning sides of 2013 and 2015.

In what was a transformative period for the fortunes of Monaghan football, between 2007 and 2021 the Farney County contested six provincial senior finals, lifting the Anglo Celt Cup twice.

The 2013 triumph was Monaghan’s first Ulster success since 1988. However, of the 19 players used in that breakthrough 2013 provincial final victory over Donegal, only one now remains – goalkeeper Rory Beggan.

And of the 18 players from the 2015 Ulster decider, only three are still involved – Beggan, Ryan Wylie and Ryan McAnespie.

Duffy, who made his senior debut in 2010, was a mainstay for Monaghan in recent years and captained the team in 2023 and 2024. His retirement comes just weeks after both Darren Hughes and Karl O’Connell also stepped off the intercounty stage.

“Representing Monaghan GAA down through the years has always been a great privilege and honour,” says Duffy.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to have played with great team-mates, shared memories, had the laughs, ups and downs, and made lifelong friendships. To all the managers and coaches that have guided me through the years, thank you.

“Thanks to the Monaghan supporters that have always been there in good and bad times. Most importantly my family, your support, sacrifices and belief made this journey possible. I will never be able to thank you enough.”

In the 2013 Ulster final win over Donegal, Duffy was part of a full-back line alongside Drew Wylie and Colin Walshe. Both Wylie and Walshe announced their retirements in January 2023.

Kieran Duffy in action for Monaghan against Donegal in the Ulster SFC final in 2013. Photograph: Donall Farmer/Inpho

The Farney half-back line in the 2013 provincial decider was comprised of Vinny Corey, Neil McAdam and Dessie Mone.

Clontibret team-mates Corey and Mone both stepped away at the end of the 2019 campaign. McAdam played until 2019 as well while Corey then managed Monaghan for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Owen Lennon and Darren Hughes were Monaghan’s formidable midfield pairing in that Ulster final in 2013. Lennon, who captained the team on the day, was forced to retire in January 2016 because of persistent ankle problems.

Hughes, who made his senior debut in 2006, spent the best part of 20 years in the Monaghan senior dressingroom before announcing his retirement in August of this year.

Paul Finlay, Stephen Gollogly and Dermot Malone were Monaghan’s half-forward line in the 0-13 to 0-7 victory over Donegal, who were at the time the reigning All-Ireland champions.

One of the county’s greatest ever players, Finlay stepped away in late 2016. Gollogly retired in December 2017 while a knee injury brought the curtain down on Malone’s career before the 2022 season.

The Monaghan full-forward line against Donegal 12 years ago was made up of Padraig Donaghy, Kieran Hughes and Conor McManus. Donaghy drifted off the panel in the years that followed while Hughes announced his retirement in January 2024.

Monaghan’s Conor McManus reacts after kicking a late free against Armagh in the 2023 All-Ireland quarter-final. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

McManus, regarded as one of the best forwards in the modern era, ended his glittering intercounty career in January of this year when persistent hip problems finally forced him to step away.

The four subs introduced that afternoon in 2013 – Gavin Doogan, Dick Clerkin, Chris McGuinness and Tommy Freeman – have all long since exited the Monaghan dressingroom.

Current Farney boss Gabriel Bannigan had hoped Duffy would stick around for the 2026 campaign but praised the departing Latton man for his career.

“Kieran Duffy has given Monaghan GAA incredible commitment over the last 16 years,” says Bannigan.

“I think it is fair to say that reliability and consistency were the hallmarks of Kieran’s distinguished career in a Monaghan jersey. And what you must realise is that to deliver at the highest level over such a long period of time, then you are looking at a player who has given total dedication.

“I was hoping Kieran would return for another season, he performed very well in Latton’s championship campaign, and I thought he might give it one more season, but Kieran is 35 next March and I completely respect his decision.

“He knows his body better than anyone else and I wish him every success in everything he does in the future. All Monaghan Gaels will be forever grateful for the dedication Kieran gave our county team over so many years. We will miss him.”

Duffy has been involved with Monaghan at county level for two decades since joining the development squads at 15 years of age.

“It has been a privilege to witness such exceptional talent performing day in and day out for his club and county,” says Monaghan chairman Declan Flanagan.

“He was a respected leader as captain of his county and a safe pair of hands on any field.

“Kieran stands out as one of the finest players to have graced our fields and stadiums over the past number of years. His skill places him among the very best, and he has served as an inspiration to countless young athletes within the county and his club. His legacy will endure forever in Monaghan.”

However, while the senior team might be losing experience right now, the Monaghan under-17 and under-20 squads are gaining it.

The Monaghan under-20s for next season will be led by a management team that includes Darren Hughes and Neil McAdam, while Drew Wylie has been named as part of the under-17 backroom set-up.