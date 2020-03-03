Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal dies aged 40

Former rider helped team to win four Tour de France titles

Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal (left) has died. Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

Team Ineos sporting director Nicolas Portal (left) has died. Photograph: Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images

 

Nicolas Portal, the sporting director at cycling’s Team Ineos who guided Chris Froome to four Tour de France titles, has died, his team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Frenchman Portal was 40 years old. L’Equipe reported that he died of cardiac arrest.

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team-mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra,” the team said.

“We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

“RIP Nico – your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts.”

Portal was a former rider who retired in 2010 after one season with Team Sky, having missed much of the previous year because of heart problems.

He was appointed sporting director at Team Sky, Team Ineos’s predecessor, in 2013 and helped Froome to win his first Tour de France title in the same year.

He helped to steer Froome to a further three titles as well as guiding Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal to Tour wins in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

As a rider, his best career result was a stage victory on the Criterium du Dauphine Libere in 2004.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.