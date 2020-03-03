Hiko Tonosa completes long journey to Irish citizenship

Ethiopian-born athlete will now be eligible to run for Ireland in international competition

Hiko Tonosa receives his Irish citizenship at a ceremony in Killarney.

Hiko Tonosa receives his Irish citizenship at a ceremony in Killarney.

 

The remarkable journey continues. Reigning Irish 5,000m champion Hiko Tonosa can now represent his adopted country with immediate effect after receiving his certificate of naturalisation on the second of day two days of citizenship ceremonies in Killarney.

In all around 5,000 people from 135 separate countries gained their Irish citizenship over the two days, although few will have shared a journey quite like the 24-year-old Tonosa: the murder and oppression of his native Oromo people; the peril of chasing a professional running career in Japan; the fear of being an asylum seeker in Dublin; the unknown of almost two years in direct provision.

In was July of 2017, Ethiopia still under the rule and serious unrest of then prime minister Hailemariam Desalegn, when Tonosa first came to Ireland with nothing more to plan than two track races: the Morton Games in Santry, and the Cork City Sports six days later. On arrival in Dublin, he called home to discover his close friend and running partner had been shot dead on the streets of Shashamane, in the heart of the Oromia region, under such oppression at the hands of the Desalegn regime.

Suddenly Tonosa’s life was under similar threat: “For three or four days I was on the street,” he told The Irish Times last summer. “And then I met guy from Somalia, and he told me about another Ethiopian, Wishu Bedilu Gebreselassie, who I contacted and stayed with for one week. Still I wanted to go back to Ethiopia, but I was told no, ‘you’re name is in the newspaper, if they see you, they will arrest you’, and that was when I went to Balseskin (direct provision centre).”

By chance he was then put in touch with Eddie McDonagh, the long-serving coach at Dundrum-South Dublin, who also helped significantly with his integration. After gaining refugee status in February of last year, Tonosa became the first asylum seeker to win a national senior title when he won the 10km road title in April, followed by the 5,000m on the track in July. On Sunday he finished second to defending champion John Travers in the 3,000m at the Irish Indoors.

With a best of 13:31.09 for 5,000m on the track, Tonosa is already at senior international standard, with a European Championships set for Paris later this summer among his next targets. Since the start of the year, Tonosa has been training with the Dublin Track Club group, under the coaching of Feidhlim Kelly, though he still represents DSD for competition purposes.

Over the two days in Killarney, people the UK topped the table, with 982 becoming Irish citizens. People from Poland were in second place, with 715, and people from Romania third, with 496.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.