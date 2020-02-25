Deontay Wilder blames weight of ring-walk costume for Tyson Fury loss

‘He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is my uniform was way too heavy for me’

Deontay Wilder has blamed his walk-in costume for his seventh-round defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty

Deontay Wilder has blamed his walk-in costume for his seventh-round defeat to Tyson Fury in Las Vegas. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty

 

Deontay Wilder blamed the weight of his ring-walk costume for his world heavyweight defeat to Tyson Fury on Saturday night — and said he will sack the co-trainer who threw in the towel.

The American was clattered to a seventh-round defeat after an inspired performance by Fury, but claimed he was hindered by the 40lb outfit he wore in tribute to Black History Month.

Wilder told Yahoo Sports: “He didn’t hurt me at all, but the simple fact is my uniform was way too heavy for me.

“I didn’t have no legs from the beginning of the fight. In the third round, my legs were just shot all the way through.

“I was only able to put it on [for the first time] the night before but I didn’t think it was going to be that heavy. It weighed 40, 40-some pounds with the helmet and all the batteries.

“I wanted my tribute to be great for Black History Month. I wanted it to be good and I guess I put that before anything.”

Under the terms of their second meeting, Wilder is in a position to demand a third fight, which he has indicated he will do despite the conclusive nature of the Briton’s victory.

But he will not have former world champion Mark Breland in his corner after Breland was criticised for throwing in the towel during the seventh round, prompting the referee’s intervention.

Wilder, who confirmed he would remove Breland from his team, added: “I am upset with Mark for the simple fact that we’ve talked about this many times and it’s not emotional.

“I said as a warrior, as a champion, as a leader, as a ruler, I want to go out on my shield. If I’m talking about going in and killing a man, I respect the same way. I abide by the same principal of receiving.

“So I told my team to never, ever, no matter what it may look like, to never throw the towel in with me because I’m a special kind. I still had five rounds left. No matter what it looked like, I was still in the fight.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.