Silver lining for Irish heroes despite orange crush in decider

Netherlands 6 Ireland 0

Ireland’s dream World Cup run came to something of a deflating end as a rampant and ravenous Dutch side put them to the sword in Sunday’s final in London.

After a tournament of shocks galore, could the Green Army cause the mother of all surprises? The Dutch, though, were just too good. Since world rankings were introduced in 2003, the oranje have been on top for all bar three years and are the current European and World League champions.

Coming into the final, they had won 34 out of 35 games, drawing the other. Their last two tournament meetings both ended 6-0 to the Dutch and they had 29 goals to their name already in this tournament, conceding just three and they showed all of that class in a breathtaking first half.

Irish hopes were given a blow even before tip off, Megan Frazer – who starred in midfield this week – succumbing to a hamstring strain that meant Emily Beatty had to fly in as a last minute replacement.

Ireland’s Lizzie Colvin in action during during the final of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup against the Netherlands at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre. Photograph: Sean Dempsey/EPA

The Dutch put four on the board by the big break, taking just seven minutes to get the ball rolling. Lidewij Welten – the 2017 world player of the year – cracked home from mid-circle, beating Ayeisha McFerran at the near post.

Every Irish attempt to break out was greeted by an orange swarm, meaning excellent tackles from Shirley McCay and Lena Tice were only half the job, Dutch sticks closing in at a break-neck speed.

McFerran pulled a wonderful split-legged save but Kelly Jonker snapped up the rebound for the second goal in the 19th minute and the game was well and truly broken in the minutes before half-time.

Tournament top scorer Kitty van Male cleaned up from the fifth penalty corner before Malou Pheninckx scored the pick of the goals, a blast into the top corner from the right of the circle.

Marloes Keetels added to the pain soon after half-time for 5-0 and Caia van Maasakker’s high drag-flick hit the roof of the net soon after.

Ireland were battling hard for everything, Anna O’Flanagan buzzing around and they did have a couple of chances, most notably when Deirdre Duke hit the baseline but her cross was blocked.

Nicci Daly slammed a shot into the pads of Josine Koning.

The final quarter was scoreless, a testament to Ireland’s resilience as their odyssey on the World Cup stage came to a close.

NETHERLANDS: A Veenendaal, L Leurink, X de Waard, C Dirkse van den Heuvel, L Welten, C van Maasakker, F Matla, I van den Assem, L Stam, M van Geffen, E de Goede. Subs: S Koolen, K van Male, M Pheninckx, M Keetels, K Jonker, L Nunnink, J Koning (GK)

IRELAND: A McFerran, N Evans, K Mullan (c), S McCay, G Pinder, R Upton, C Watkins, L Colvin, H Matthews, A O’Flanagan, Z Wilson. Subs: E Tice, E Beatty, Y O’Byrne, N Daly, D Duke, A Meeke, G O’Flanagan (GK)

Umpires: I Presenqui (Arg), L Delforge (Bel)