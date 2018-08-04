Shane Ryan swims to European Championships bronze

A time of 26.64 earns Ryan a podium place in the 50-metre backstroke in Glasgow
Shane Ryan swam to European Championships bronze in Glasgow. Photograph: Andrea Masini/Inpho

Shane Ryan swam to an impressive 50-metre backstroke bronze medal in the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow on Saturday night.

Ryan entered the final as the fourth ranked swimmer after recording a time of 24.57 in Friday’s semi-finals - which followed a personal best time of 24.32 in the heats.

US-born Ryan couldn’t quite match those times in the final - but his effort of 24.64 was enough to see him on to the podium, a fraction ahead of Russia’s Vladimir Morozov who swam 24.69.

Kliment Koleshnikov took the gold medal - with his time of 24.00 eclipsing Liam Tancock’s nine-year world record. Romania’s Robert-Andrei Glinta secured the silver medal with a time of 24.55.

Earlier, Mona McSharry missed out on a place in the women’s 100m breaststroke final as she finished last in her semi-final with a time of 1.08.30.

Brendan Hyland finished fifth in his semi-final of the men’s 200m butterfly with a time of 1.57.28 - he is down as a reserve for the final.

