Denis Lynch comes fifth in Grand Prix of London

Denis Lynch fared best of the Irish when fifth in Saturday’s Longines Global Champions Tour Grand Prix of London in the grounds of the Royal Hospital in Chelsea.

Seven combinations progressed to the second round of the 1.60m competition where Tipperary native Lynch picked up four faults in 39.02 with Rushy Marsh Farm’s RMF Echo. Fastest of the three to go double clear was Britain’s Scott Brash who claimed the €99,000 first prize on Hello Mr President.

Earlier in the day, Derry-born David Simpson, riding Jenson 55, was third in a 1.50m speed class at Beervelde in Belgium while Tipperary’s Trevor Breen was second in the 1.40m Derby in Le Touquet, France with Billy Drizzle.

At home, ten of the 50 starters in Saturday’s Show Jumping Ireland National Grand Prix at the Mullingar Equestrian Centre went through to the second round where the fastest double-clear was recorded by Jessica Burke riding Bernard Jordan’s nine-year-old Irish Sport Horse gelding Clonguish Vivaro (by Vivaldo van het Costersveild).

38 combinations have been declared for Sunday’s New Heights Champion series 1.50m Grand Prix at the Co Westmeath venue.

On Sunday, 225 competitors, ranging in age from 11 to 19, take on the first two phases of the Irish Pony Club/Holmestead Saddlery National Tetrathlon championships when shooting and swimming in Nenagh. On Monday they will have their run phase at Limerick racecourse before moving on to the nearby Ballycahane Equestrian Centre in Crecora for the ride phase over the Centre’s cross-county course. Many of those who compete for Ireland in pentathlon have come from the Irish Pony Club’s tetrathlon discipline.