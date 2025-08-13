Soccer

Spurs squander late two-goal lead before Super Cup shootout defeat to PSG

Champions League winners add another trophy to their collection

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian defender Marquinhos celebrates with team-mates after winning the Super Cup. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty
Wed Aug 13 2025 - 22:37

Uefa Super Cup: PSG 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (PSG win 3-2 on penalties)

Tottenham yielded a late two-goal lead before suffering shoot-out pain in Thomas Frank’s first match in charge to lose a thrilling Super Cup final against Paris Saint Germain.

Set-piece goals by Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero had Spurs halfway towards another trophy – only three months on from Frank’s predecessor Ange Postecoglou clinching Europa League success in May.

Champions League winners PSG, who only returned to pre-season last week following their Club World Cup exploits in July, produced a stirring response with Kang-in Lee pulling one back with five minutes left.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos forced spot-kicks when he headed home in the fourth-minute of stoppage-time to stun the north London club.

It was initially advantage Tottenham in the shoot-out when Vitinha missed PSG’s first kick but it was followed by Van de Ven and Mathys Tel failing to score their penalties as Luis Enrique’s men triumphed 4-3 on spot-kicks despite a fine display on Frank’s competitive debut.

