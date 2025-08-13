Ireland put in gutsy display but fall short against Germany in EuroHockey Championships

EuroHockey Championships: Ireland 0 Germany 0

Needing to win by two clear goals, Ireland’s scoreless draw with hosts Germany in their final pool game at the EuroHockey Championships in Mönchengladbach on Wednesday evening put paid to their ambitions of reaching the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time. Instead, they go in to a pool with France, England and Scotland to decide the fifth to eighth placings.

It was, though, a gutsy display against a nation seven places above them in the world rankings, Ireland the better side for the bulk of the contest. But that’s three games and no goals at this tournament, their continuing failure to make use of their penalty corners and their general lack of a clinical edge in front of goal proving oh so costly.

Germany began much the brighter, forcing two penalty corners in the first three minutes, but Ireland grew in to the game, their passing decidedly crisper and more accurate than what they produced in Monday’s defeat by France.

Midway through the opening quarter their pressure was rewarded, Emily Kealy earning a penalty stroke when her stick was hooked in the circle as she shaped up for a strike on goal. But the drought continued, Julia Sonntag easily saving Hannah McLoughlin’s effort from the spot.

Ireland drove on, though, winning three penalty corners in quick succession, but yet again they produced no joy, by then their tournament record reading no goals from 18 of the set pieces.

They still managed to make Germany look decidedly average after the half-time break, although Lizzy Murphy at to be at her best again to deny Sophia Schwabe from a close-range effort.

Ireland also had to survive a couple of final quarter minutes when they were down to nine players after Niamh Carey and Roisin Upton were green carded, before both Mikayla Power and Schwabe came close to breaking the deadlock, Murphy excelling again from the latter’s strike.

Murphy was taken off for the final five minutes to give Ireland 11 outfield players, that advantage earning another penalty corner, but, again, no return.

Ireland wrap up their schedule with games against Scotland on Friday and England on Sunday, England’s 2-1 defeat by Spain in pool B on Wednesday meaning they have failed to qualify for the semi-finals for just the second time in the tournament’s history.

Ireland’s 1-0 defeat by France is carried through to the fifth to eighth pool, so they start two points behind the French and England and one ahead of Scotland.

Reigning champions the Netherlands, who completed their perfect pool campaign with a 6-0 win over France, meet the Spanish in Friday’s semi-finals, with Belgium playing Germany.

Ireland: E Murphy; E Curran, H McLoughlin, R Upton, S McAuley; K McKee, S Hawkshaw (capt), C Hamill; N Carey, K Mullan, M Carey. Rolling subs: C Perdue, C Beggs, K Larmour, M Power, E Kealy, K Larmour, S Torrans.