Man (40s) dies in Co Limerick car crash

A man has died in a two-car collision on the N20 at Ballyouragan, Croom, Co Limerick, this morning.

The man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman in her 30s is said to have suffered serious injuries in the crash and has been taken to hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened about 7.25am. The road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who may have camera footage including dashcam footage, and were travelling in the area between 7am and 7.30am this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.