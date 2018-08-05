O’Donovan brothers row to European Championships silver

If you wanted a measure of the popularity of Paul and Gary O’Donovan, the scenes at the end of their final at the European Championships here in Strathclyde Park in Scotland were perfect.

The Ireland lightweight double took silver behind Norway - and were then mobbed by televsion crews from three different countries, and hordes of photographers, while gold medallists Are Strandli and Kris Brun got to pick up what was left.

Norway finished in bronze-medal place behind Ireland’s silver at Rio 2016 but had only come back together this season. Kris Brun had campaigned in a single for a season.

“We went to Oslo,” Paul O’Donovan said “and asked Are to come back. We said Kris is no good on his own!”

Were the Norwegians annoyed? Not a bit of it. Are Strandli laughed as we was asked about it by The Irish Times. “Yes, they came to Olso.

“They’re such fun guys. We couldn’t let them dominate this on their own!”

Norway had always been the main danger in this race, as they had raced little and might have had an extra gear. And so it proved. They led at halfway, and while Ireland pushed right up on them coming to the line, they held on. Italy had challenged Ireland for silver in the last 250 metres, but Ireland produced their customary sprint to consign them to bronze.

The O’Donovans said they had “fun” this season, with a foray to New Zealand and Australia, and their focus, after a week off, will be on the World Championships in Plovdiv next month.

Earlier, Aoife Casey (19) and Denise Walsh (25) pulled out a fighting performance in their B Final of the lightweight double sculls. Germany led to halfway, under pressure from Austria and Ireland.

Casey and Walsh then pushed on, pushing up on Germany in the third quarter, so that there was only half a length in it. The Irish then bit further into the German lead. As the crowds roared them on, the Irish pushed up to 40 strokes per minute, but could not quite head Germany, who won by 0.63 of a second.

The second-placing gives the Ireland crew a ranking of eighth in Europe.

European Rowing Championships, Day Four (Irish interest) Men Lightweight Double Sculls - A Final: 1 Norway 6:20.85, 2 Ireland (G O’Donovan, P O’Donovan) 6:22.84, 3 Italy 6:23.32.

Women

Lightweight Double Sculls - B Final (Places 7 to 11): 1 Germany 7:11.14, 2 Ireland (A Casey, D Walsh) 7:11.77, 3 Austria 7:15.63.