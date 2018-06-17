Sarah Healy runs second fastest 1,500m time at European youth level

Blackrock AC athlete continues brilliant form at event in Germany
 

Teenager Sarah Healy continued her recent brilliant performances on Saturday, the 17-year-old running the fastest women’s youth time over 1,500 metres by any European in the last 32 years.

Healy clocked 4:09.25 at a senior race in Tübingen in Germany, improving her own Irish youth under-18 record of 4:13.32, set in Belgium last month – and moving the Blackrock AC athlete to number two on the European all-time youth list behind the 4:06.02 set by Romania’s Ana Padurean back in 1986.

Earlier this month, running for her school Holy Child, Killiney, she also improved the senior girls schools 1,500m record to 4:18.32, bettering Ciara Mageean’s previous record of 4:19.00, set in 2009.

It also leaves her closing in fast on the Irish Junior (under-19 record) of 4:07.45, set by Mageean back in 2011. At the same meeting in Tübingen, Mageean produced her best performance for almost a year, running 4:06.70 to finish fourth; Healy was 11th.

For Healy, who won European Youth Olympic gold last year, the big target of the summer are the World Junior Championships next month in Tampere, Finland. It’s also a qualifying time for the senior European Championships in Berlin in August.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.