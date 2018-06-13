Katie Taylor to defend world titles in London

Irish fighter will meet America’s Kimberly Connor on July 28th on Whyte-Parker bill

Updated: 40 minutes ago

 

Katie Taylor will defend her world titles against the veteran American Kimberly Connor in London on July 28th, it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor’s fight has been added to the to the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s fight with Joseph Parker at London’s 02 Arena.

Taylor, having unified the IBF and WBA lightweight titles in her last fight, meets the mandatory challenger Connor who at 37 has won 13 of her 16 fights and will come into the bout with Taylor as an outsider.

